Speculation surrounding the entry, which started life as Andretti Global, has intensified in Las Vegas this weekend.

It follows news that Liberty Media’s long-serving CEO Greg Maffei will leave the role at the end of the year.

Maffei has been a known opponent of the Andretti effort.

Similarly, changes within Andretti Global have seen Michael Andretti move into a less hands-on role, with Dan Towriss now at the helm.

It’s believed that has prompted the F1 project to morph from an ‘Andretti’ entry into a Cadillac effort.

Backing from General Motors, through its Cadillac brand, was part of the initial Andretti pitch.

That relationship deepened into a power unit supply agreement, with GM committing to enter the sport with its own engine in 2028.

It now appears to have taken an even more prominent role in the effort which, combined with the pending departure of Maffei and Andretti’s new position, appears to have convinced F1 to reconsider its bid.

What impact Liberty Media founder John Malone has had, or the ongoing Department of Justice investigation into Andretti’s initial rejection, remains unclear.

While there has been no official comment, paddock rumour is swirling with multiple suggestions that an announcement is imminent, including from McLaren CEO Zak Brown.

“We’ve not been officially told anything,” Brown told Sky Sports.

“We partner with General Motors with our IndyCar team, so I’ve seen them here, they seem to have big smiles on their face, so I believe an announcement is probably imminent.

“It’ll be exciting to have yet another manufacturer alongside Audi joining our sport.”

Should the entry be accepted, and it looks increasingly likely it will be approved for 2026, the Andretti/Cadillac squad will enter the sport with a place-holder power unit.

While General Motors is developing its own unit, it won’t be ready until 2028, creating a two-year window where the new team will need to secure a customer supply.

Within the current regulations is an obligation to supply, essentially mandating one of the incumbent suppliers (as opposed to new suppliers) provide units for a pre-determined figure.

Under the regulations, Honda would be obligated to supply the new Cadillac entry as it is an existing supplier with the fewest number of units on the grid.

However, with Ford partnering with Red Bull on its powertrains program, it creates the longer-term prospect of a Ford v General Motors battle in F1.

It’s been suggested an announcement from Cadillac could be forthcoming before the end of the F1 season in two weeks time.