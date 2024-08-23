The Miedecke Motor Group pair were fastest in both free practice and pre-qualifying in the leadup to the two qualifying sessions for Round 4 at Phillip Island and set their quickest time of 1:34.1502 in the latter outing.

Racing for Team Nineteen in a Ginetta G56 GT4, Porsche Sprint Challenge points leader Oscar Targett was second quickest, 0.5s away. Behind the Silver Class one-two were Ryder Quinn and Steve Jakic, and Tim Leahey and Cody Bucher in a pair of BMW M4 GT4 G82s.

The first of the Method Motorsport McLaren Artura GT4s with Marcus Flack and Tom Hayman, ahead of Antonio Astuti and Sam Brabham in the first of the Love Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT4s.

On his own, Jake Camilleri (Mercedes-AMG) was seventh ahead of the Shane Smollen and Lachlan Mineeff in the best of the Porsche 718 Caymans. The similar car driven by Tom McLennan and Zoe Woods and Jacob Lawrence and John Bowe (BMW M4) completed the top 10.

Qualifying will take place on Saturday at 11:30am with two sessions before the first of two one-hour races at 2:20pm.