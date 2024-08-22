The SRO-promoted event across August 23-25, will feature Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS and the Monochrome GT4 Australia Series, as well as Australian Production Cars. Spectators will have free entry across the entire weekend.
The exotic makes racing include Ferrari, Mercedes, McLaren, Audi, Aston Martin and Porsche, and there will be a driver line-up that include of some of the best in Australia motorsport.
Supercar stars such as Will Brown, Chaz Mostert, Jackson Evans, Declan Fraser and Jayden Ojeda will line up against the internationally credited likes of David Brabham, Brendon Leitch and Alex Peroni in GT3.
Meanwhile GT4 will see multiple category champion John Bowe, TCR racers Luke King and Lachlan Mineeff, Bathurst winner Paul Morris and his son Nash, George Miedecke, and young guns Rylan Gray, Ryder Quinn and Alex Gardner go head-to-head.
“We really want to make the inaugural GT Festival as accessible to the fans as possible,” said SRO Motorsports Australia CEO Ben McMellan.
“This is the first time that SRO Motorsports Australia has promoted our own event. We know we have a great racing product, and we want as many people [as possible] there to see it live.
“There is just no better place to hold a GT event than at Phillip Island. The track suits the cars, and the teams and drivers love going there.”
The festival will get underway on Thursday at the San Remo Campus of Bass Coast College where a selection of cars from each category will undertake a scenic drive to Phillip Island.
After the students get up close and personal the cars will depart at 11:30am AEST and drive across the San Remo bridge past Newhaven, Cap Woolamai, Surf Beach, and Smiths Beach before the reach the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit at 11:45am.
Track activity kicks off on Friday at 9:00am. There will be three practice sessions for Fanatec GT and three for Monochrome GT4 plus a pre-qualifier. There will also be two sessions for Production Cars.
On Saturday Fanatec GT will also have pre-qualifying which starts at 9:10am. Qualifying is at 12:10pm with two sessions, one for each driver. At 3:50pm, the first of two on-hour races will begin, the second of which is on Sunday at 12:50pm.
Monochrome GT4 qualifying is in a similar manner and begins at 11:30am Saturday. The first one-hour race is scheduled for 2:20pm with the second at 11:10am on Sunday.
The weather forecast is suggesting it may be somewhat windy across both days of the weekend but also is not likely to be as cold as Phillip Island can be. Friday is predicted to be overcast and around 17 degrees with 18 and 19 on Saturday and Sunday.
How much is spectator entry?
Spectator entry across all three days is free with access to pit lane
How to watch the GT Festival
The broadcast will be live on Foxtel and Kayo as well as on the GT World YouTube Channel.
Expanded coverage has also been confirmed with podium presentations and post-race interviews part of the program.
When does live coverage start?
The AVE-produced broadcast coverage on Saturday will begin at 2:15pm and conclude at 5:00pm.
Sunday's coverage will start at 11:00am AEST and finish at 2:00pm.
Friday GT Festival schedule
|Time
|Category
|Session
|Duration
|9:00am
|Monochrome GT4 Australia Series
|Paid Test Session 1
|60 mins
|10:05am
|Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS
|Paid Test Session 1
|60 mins
|11:10am
|Meguiar's Australian Production Cars
|Free Practice 1
|30 mins
|11:10am
|Monochrome GT4 Australia Series
|Paid Test Session 2
|60 mins
|11:45am
|Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS
|Paid Test Session 2
|40 mins
|2:00pm
|Meguiar's Australian Production Cars
|Qualifying
|20 mins
|2:45pm
|Monochrome GT4 Australia Series
|Free Practice 1
|40 mins
|3:10pm
|Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS
|Free Practice 1
|60 mins
|4:15pm
|Monochrome GT4 Australia Series
|Pre-Qualifying
|40 mins
Saturday GT Festival schedule
|Time
|Category
|Session
|9:10am
|Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS
|Pre-Qualifying
|60 mins
|10:20am
|Meguiar's Australian Production Cars
|Race 1
|60 mins
|11:30am
|Monochrome GT4 Australia Series
|Qualifying 1
|10 mins
|11:50am
|Monochrome GT4 Australia Series
|Qualifying 2
|10 mins
|12:10am
|Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS
|Qualifying 1
|20 mins
|12:35pm
|Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS
|Qualifying 2
|20 mins
|1:05pm
|Meguiar's Australian Production Cars
|Race 2
|60 mins
|2:20pm
|Monochrome GT4 Australia Series
|Race 1
|60 mins
|3:50pm
|Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS
|Race 1
|60 mins
Sunday GT Festival schedule
|Time
|Category
|Session
|9:40am
|Meguiar's Australian Production Cars
|Race 3
|60 mins
|11:10am
|Monochrome GT4 Australia Series
|Race 2
|60 mins
|12:50pm
|Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS
|Race 2
|60 mins
|3:10pm
|Meguiar's Australian Production Cars
|Race 4
|60 mins
Where is the GT Festival being held?
The inaugural GT Festival takes place at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, home to the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix.
Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS entry list
|No
|Driver 1
|Driver 2
|Class
|Model
|Team
|1
|Chaz Mostert
|Liam Talbot
|Pro-Am
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|Arise Racing GT
|4
|Brenton Grove
|Stephen Grove
|Pro-Am
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|Grove Racing
|7
|Brendon Leitch
|Tim Miles
|Pro-Am
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II
|Dayle ITM/Team MPC
|8
|Jaxon Evans
|Elliott Schutte
|Pro-Am
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|Arise Racing GT
|9
|Marc Cini
|Am
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II
|Hallmarc/Team MPC
|14
|Alex Gardner
|Ross Poulakis
|Pro-Am
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|Volante Rosso Motorsport
|16
|Ben Schoots
|Shane Woodman
|Am
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|Black Wolf Motorsport
|22
|Ash Samadi
|Am
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II
|Team MPC
|34
|David Brabham
|Chris Batzios
|Pro-Am
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|Harrolds Racing
|38
|Valentino Astuti
|TBC
|Trophy
|Aston Martin V12 Vantage GT3
|KMB Motorsport
|44
|Marcel Zalloua
|Sergio Pires
|Am
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II
|Valmont Racing/Tigani Motorsport
|45
|Mike Sheargold
|Garth Walden
|Am
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|RAM Motorsport/GWR Australia
|47
|James Koundouris
|Theo Koundouris
|Am
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|Supabarn Supermarkets/Tigani Motorsport
|66
|Jayden Ojeda
|Paul Lucchitti
|Pro-Am
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|Realta/Tigani Motorsport
|81
|Alex Peroni
|Mark Rosser
|Pro-Am
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II
|Team BRM
|87
|Will Brown
|Brad Schumacher
|Pro-Am
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II
|Shaw & Partners/Kelso Electrical/MPC
|181
|Renee Gracie
|Paul Stokell
|Pro-Am
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II
|OnlyFans/Team MPC
|222
|Scott Taylor
|Paul Morris
|Trophy
|Porsche 911 GT3-R (997)
|Scott Taylor Motorsport
|888
|Declan Fraser
|Peter Hackett
|Pro-Am
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
Monochrome GT4 Australia entry list
|Num
|Class
|Driver 1
|Driver 2
|Team
|Model
|1
|Pro-Am Cup
|Shane Smollen
|Lachlan Mineeff
|Method Motorsport
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS CS
|3
|Pro-Am Cup
|Ryder Quinn
|Steve Jakic
|Thunder Buddies Racing
|BMW M4 GT4 G82
|8
|Pro-Am Cup
|Nash Morris
|Paul Morris
|Nemo Racing
|McLaren 570s GT4
|11
|Am Cup
|Steve Jukes
|Verve Motorsport
|Audi R8 GT4 LMS
|17
|Am Cup
|Rob Love
|Bailey Love
|Love Racing by Volante Rosso Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|19
|Am Cup
|Mark Griffith
|Team Nineteen
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|22
|Silver Cup
|Cody Burcher
|Tim Leahey
|Central West Prestige
|BMW M4 GT4 G82
|24
|Pro-Am Cup
|Luke King
|Anthony Levitt
|Method Motorsport
|McLaren Artura GT4
|25
|Silver Cup
|Marcos Flack
|Tom Hayman
|Method Motorsport
|McLaren Artura GT4
|27
|Silver Cup
|Antonio Astuti
|Sam Brabham
|Love Racing by Volante Rosso Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|32
|Am Cup
|John Bowe
|Jacob Lawrence
|Randall Racing
|BMW M4 GT4 G82
|33
|Am Cup
|Jamie Augustine
|Peter Lawrence
|Randall Racing
|BMW M4 GT4 G82
|35
|Silver Cup
|George Miedecke
|Rylan Gray
|Miedecke Motor Group with Lubrimaxx
|Ford Mustang GT4
|36
|Silver Cup
|Jake Camilleri
|Gomersall Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|56
|Silver Cup
|Jesse Bryan
|Oscar Targett
|Team Nineteen
|Ginetta G56 GT4
|210
|Silver Cup
|Tom McLennan
|Zoe Woods
|TekworkX Motorsport
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 CS MR