The SRO-promoted event across August 23-25, will feature Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS and the Monochrome GT4 Australia Series, as well as Australian Production Cars. Spectators will have free entry across the entire weekend.

The exotic makes racing include Ferrari, Mercedes, McLaren, Audi, Aston Martin and Porsche, and there will be a driver line-up that include of some of the best in Australia motorsport.

Supercar stars such as Will Brown, Chaz Mostert, Jackson Evans, Declan Fraser and Jayden Ojeda will line up against the internationally credited likes of David Brabham, Brendon Leitch and Alex Peroni in GT3.

Meanwhile GT4 will see multiple category champion John Bowe, TCR racers Luke King and Lachlan Mineeff, Bathurst winner Paul Morris and his son Nash, George Miedecke, and young guns Rylan Gray, Ryder Quinn and Alex Gardner go head-to-head.

“We really want to make the inaugural GT Festival as accessible to the fans as possible,” said SRO Motorsports Australia CEO Ben McMellan.

“This is the first time that SRO Motorsports Australia has promoted our own event. We know we have a great racing product, and we want as many people [as possible] there to see it live.

“There is just no better place to hold a GT event than at Phillip Island. The track suits the cars, and the teams and drivers love going there.”

The festival will get underway on Thursday at the San Remo Campus of Bass Coast College where a selection of cars from each category will undertake a scenic drive to Phillip Island.

After the students get up close and personal the cars will depart at 11:30am AEST and drive across the San Remo bridge past Newhaven, Cap Woolamai, Surf Beach, and Smiths Beach before the reach the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit at 11:45am.

Track activity kicks off on Friday at 9:00am. There will be three practice sessions for Fanatec GT and three for Monochrome GT4 plus a pre-qualifier. There will also be two sessions for Production Cars.

On Saturday Fanatec GT will also have pre-qualifying which starts at 9:10am. Qualifying is at 12:10pm with two sessions, one for each driver. At 3:50pm, the first of two on-hour races will begin, the second of which is on Sunday at 12:50pm.

Monochrome GT4 qualifying is in a similar manner and begins at 11:30am Saturday. The first one-hour race is scheduled for 2:20pm with the second at 11:10am on Sunday.

The weather forecast is suggesting it may be somewhat windy across both days of the weekend but also is not likely to be as cold as Phillip Island can be. Friday is predicted to be overcast and around 17 degrees with 18 and 19 on Saturday and Sunday.

How much is spectator entry?

Spectator entry across all three days is free with access to pit lane

How to watch the GT Festival

The broadcast will be live on Foxtel and Kayo as well as on the GT World YouTube Channel.

Expanded coverage has also been confirmed with podium presentations and post-race interviews part of the program.

When does live coverage start?

The AVE-produced broadcast coverage on Saturday will begin at 2:15pm and conclude at 5:00pm.

Sunday's coverage will start at 11:00am AEST and finish at 2:00pm.

Friday GT Festival schedule

Time Category Session Duration 9:00am Monochrome GT4 Australia Series Paid Test Session 1 60 mins 10:05am Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS Paid Test Session 1 60 mins 11:10am Meguiar's Australian Production Cars Free Practice 1 30 mins 11:10am Monochrome GT4 Australia Series Paid Test Session 2 60 mins 11:45am Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS Paid Test Session 2 40 mins 2:00pm Meguiar's Australian Production Cars Qualifying 20 mins 2:45pm Monochrome GT4 Australia Series Free Practice 1 40 mins 3:10pm Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS Free Practice 1 60 mins 4:15pm Monochrome GT4 Australia Series Pre-Qualifying 40 mins

Saturday GT Festival schedule

Time Category Session 9:10am Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS Pre-Qualifying 60 mins 10:20am Meguiar's Australian Production Cars Race 1 60 mins 11:30am Monochrome GT4 Australia Series Qualifying 1 10 mins 11:50am Monochrome GT4 Australia Series Qualifying 2 10 mins 12:10am Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS Qualifying 1 20 mins 12:35pm Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS Qualifying 2 20 mins 1:05pm Meguiar's Australian Production Cars Race 2 60 mins 2:20pm Monochrome GT4 Australia Series Race 1 60 mins 3:50pm Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS Race 1 60 mins

Sunday GT Festival schedule

Time Category Session 9:40am Meguiar's Australian Production Cars Race 3 60 mins 11:10am Monochrome GT4 Australia Series Race 2 60 mins 12:50pm Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS Race 2 60 mins 3:10pm Meguiar's Australian Production Cars Race 4 60 mins

Where is the GT Festival being held?

The inaugural GT Festival takes place at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, home to the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix.

Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS entry list

No Driver 1 Driver 2 Class Model Team 1 Chaz Mostert Liam Talbot Pro-Am Ferrari 296 GT3 Arise Racing GT 4 Brenton Grove Stephen Grove Pro-Am Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo Grove Racing 7 Brendon Leitch Tim Miles Pro-Am Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II Dayle ITM/Team MPC 8 Jaxon Evans Elliott Schutte Pro-Am Ferrari 296 GT3 Arise Racing GT 9 Marc Cini Am Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II Hallmarc/Team MPC 14 Alex Gardner Ross Poulakis Pro-Am Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Volante Rosso Motorsport 16 Ben Schoots Shane Woodman Am Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo Black Wolf Motorsport 22 Ash Samadi Am Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II Team MPC 34 David Brabham Chris Batzios Pro-Am Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo Harrolds Racing 38 Valentino Astuti TBC Trophy Aston Martin V12 Vantage GT3 KMB Motorsport 44 Marcel Zalloua Sergio Pires Am Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II Valmont Racing/Tigani Motorsport 45 Mike Sheargold Garth Walden Am Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo RAM Motorsport/GWR Australia 47 James Koundouris Theo Koundouris Am Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo Supabarn Supermarkets/Tigani Motorsport 66 Jayden Ojeda Paul Lucchitti Pro-Am Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo Realta/Tigani Motorsport 81 Alex Peroni Mark Rosser Pro-Am Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II Team BRM 87 Will Brown Brad Schumacher Pro-Am Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II Shaw & Partners/Kelso Electrical/MPC 181 Renee Gracie Paul Stokell Pro-Am Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II OnlyFans/Team MPC 222 Scott Taylor Paul Morris Trophy Porsche 911 GT3-R (997) Scott Taylor Motorsport 888 Declan Fraser Peter Hackett Pro-Am Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo Triple Eight Race Engineering

Monochrome GT4 Australia entry list