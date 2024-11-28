Lamborghini has finalised the calendar for its three championships in Asia, Europe, and North America.

The Asia series will start in Sydney, marking a shift away from The Bend Motorsport Park, which hosted the one-make series in 2023 and 2024.

The April 4-6 date does create an awkward clash, with Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS to race at Phillip Island on the same weekend.

Featured Videos

After Sydney Motorsport Park, Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia will move to the home of the Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit on May 16-18.

The series heads to Fuji Speedway in Japan on June 27-29 before heading to South Korea’s Inje Speedium on July 18-20.

The season’s final round in Asia takes place at Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia on September 5-7.

The Lamborghini World Finals take place on November 6-7 at Misano World Circuit where the Asia, Europe, and North America series will conclude.

The move from The Bend Motorsport Park to Sydney Motorsport Park is the sole change to the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia calendar outside the World Finals moving from Misano to Jerez.

2025 Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe calendar

April 11-13 — Paul Ricard

May 30 – June 1 — Monza

June 27-29 — Spa-Francorchamps

August 29-31 — Nürburgring

October 10-12 — Barcelona

November 6-7 — Misano

2025 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America calendar

March 12-14 — Sebring International Raceway

May 9-11 — WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

June 19-21 — Watkins Glen International

August 1-3 – Road America

September 18-20 — Indianapolis Motor Speedway

November 6-7 — Misano

2025 Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia calendar

April 4-6 – Sydney Motorsport Park

May 16-18 — Shanghai International Circuit

June 27-29 — Fuji Speedway

July 18-20 — Inje Speedium

Sept. 5-7 — Sepang International Circuit

November 6-7 — Misano

2025 Lamborghini World Finals

November 8-9 — Misano