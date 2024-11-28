Lamborghini has finalised the calendar for its three championships in Asia, Europe, and North America.
The Asia series will start in Sydney, marking a shift away from The Bend Motorsport Park, which hosted the one-make series in 2023 and 2024.
The April 4-6 date does create an awkward clash, with Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS to race at Phillip Island on the same weekend.
After Sydney Motorsport Park, Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia will move to the home of the Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit on May 16-18.
The series heads to Fuji Speedway in Japan on June 27-29 before heading to South Korea’s Inje Speedium on July 18-20.
The season’s final round in Asia takes place at Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia on September 5-7.
The Lamborghini World Finals take place on November 6-7 at Misano World Circuit where the Asia, Europe, and North America series will conclude.
The move from The Bend Motorsport Park to Sydney Motorsport Park is the sole change to the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia calendar outside the World Finals moving from Misano to Jerez.
2025 Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe calendar
April 11-13 — Paul Ricard
May 30 – June 1 — Monza
June 27-29 — Spa-Francorchamps
August 29-31 — Nürburgring
October 10-12 — Barcelona
November 6-7 — Misano
2025 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America calendar
March 12-14 — Sebring International Raceway
May 9-11 — WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
June 19-21 — Watkins Glen International
August 1-3 – Road America
September 18-20 — Indianapolis Motor Speedway
November 6-7 — Misano
2025 Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia calendar
April 4-6 – Sydney Motorsport Park
May 16-18 — Shanghai International Circuit
June 27-29 — Fuji Speedway
July 18-20 — Inje Speedium
Sept. 5-7 — Sepang International Circuit
November 6-7 — Misano
2025 Lamborghini World Finals
November 8-9 — Misano