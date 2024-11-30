Oskar Hennock and Jay Coul grabbed their first ever national karting event wins during the Saturday event of the GoPro Summer Series at Todd Road in Melbourne in the KA3 Junior and KZ2 Gearbox categories respectively.

Queenslander Hennock took his Wash It Australia kart from seventh on the grid and quickly sped his way through the field. He quickly got to the lead and wasn’t headed, extending his advantage late in the race. He beat home Patrick Buckley and Baxter Jarrett in the 54 entry strong event.

Coul – whose been a long time KZ2 competitor on the national scene – was not headed during his KZ2 Feature Race, however he was pushed late in the race by fellow Victorian, Henry Johnstone. Coming home in third in his best KZ2 finish at the national level was Toby Dvorak.

Ky Burke took another major win in the premier junior category, KA2 after a race long battle with Jye Flynn. Flynn crossed the line first but was later relegated two places for passing under yellow. This brought Coffs Harbour racer, Joel Lammers through to second place – his best finish in KA2 at this level.

A pair of junior graduates in Christian Estasy and Samuel March took out the other senior categories – KA3 Senior and TaG 125.

Estasy got home narrowly over veteran Declan Matthews who came from deep in the field to finish second in the Feature and Zac Heard in third.

March’s win was a little more definitive, taking a 6.8 second win over South Australian Ben Holliday and Sam Downing.

Meantime, reigning Australian Cadet 9 Champion – Oliver Williamson – got the best of a highly competitive Cadet 12 Feature Race. Williamson took the win over Aston Mills and Jensen Damaschino.

Tomorrow, the status is re-set with a fresh qualifying for each category, two Sprint Races and an additional Feature.