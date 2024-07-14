For the past decade, Supercheap Auto has continuously raised the bar with its Best Performing Oils campaign.

The stunts get bigger. The cameo cast of motorsport elite grows. The production values step up. And the investment and outlay reach new, eye-watering levels.

So, how does it all come together?

How do you get the biggest names in motorsport together?

Who comes up with the idea? And the script?

Where do the stunt cars come from? And who actually drives them?

All that and more is revealed in the latest episode of Speedcafe's Behind the Drive series.

Check it out right now.

