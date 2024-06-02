Troy Loeskow staged a last lap pass to get himself back to the top step of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship podium for the first time in three years for former Carrera Cup and Supercars racer Michael Patrizi's team, thus equalling an all time record – that had been set just half an hour before he took the chequered flag.

Loeskow – a multiple Australian KZ2 gearbox champion – had a return to form under Emerald's lights over the weekend and looked like he was to be outshone by his BirelART stable mate, Dylan Guest, until he swept to the lead and win on the final lap.

Guest would later receive a post race penalty dropping him to sixth in the order promoting his brother Sebastian to second.

Loeskow recorded his 13th career round win in the Championship, however the remarkable part wasn't that he hit the top of the all time winner's list, but that he joined his fellow all time winner, Brad Jenner.

Jenner took his second consecutive and 13th career X30 round win propelling himself into history for Nick Percat's JND Racing squad. It has solidified the Victorian's grip on the title as he chases his third Australian title in the category and fifth in his career.

Jay Kostecki – brother of Supercars regulars Jake and Kurt – took his maiden Cadet 12 Australian Title round win in fine fashion, beating home over 50 competitors to take the win for the Calicorse Energy chassis team.

If Loeskow's win wasn't cause for enough celebration from the strong Bundaberg outfit that travels with the Australian title, in the premier junior KA2 category, Ky Burke swept to a win after drama at the start wiped out a fair number of competitors. Many were off to the side of the track watching Burke march to victory over New Zealander, Marco Manson.

Sydneysider, Christian Estasy took his first win in the KA3 Senior category after a weekend that is sure to shake up proceedings in the category as it heads to the penultimate round next month in Coffs Harbour. Estasy beat home Gold Coaster, Mika Lemasurier – who didn't race in the category at the first event, however with two rounds to go is firmly in the Championship picture.

Novocastrian, Oscar Priest survived a late race scare to top the TAG 125 category. The series stalwart – racing for six times Australian Champion, Troy Hunt had a comfortable lead, howver crossed the line first only narrowly after a surge on the final two laps from Kurtis Tennant.

Isaac McNeill – who is racing in the Australian Formula Open Series this year – took out the KA3 Junior class in a dominant performance, while second generation racer, Oliver Williamson kept his Cadet 9 title race on track winning that category narrowly.

The next round of the Championship will be held in Coffs Harbour, New South Wales over the weekend of July 28-21.