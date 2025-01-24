Porsche Carrera Cup Australia driver Harrison Goodman has made the journey to Daytona International Speedway to compete in the second-tier IMSA series.

Goodman will race a Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO2 in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Championship as part of its season-opening four-hour BMW M Endurance Challenge race.

He’ll race against other GT4 machinery from Porsche, Ford, McLaren, Aston Martin, Mercedes, and BMW.

“It’s a dream come true to race at Daytona,” said Goodman, who qualified ninth for Saturday’s race.

“This is a track with so much history and so many legends have raced here.

“I’ve worked hard to get to this point, and I’m incredibly excited to test myself and represent my team in front of such an incredible audience.”

Goodman paired with former IndyCar driver Zach Veach at Hattori Motorsport.

With his drive, Goodman has put a stake in the ground and has signalled his desire to compete in the top-flight IMSA SportsCar Championship.

“I can’t thank the team principal, Shige Hattori and his team along with Matt Young from Matt Young Motorsports enough for believing in me and allowing me the opportunity to race at this iconic track,” said Goodman.

“Since I have arrived I have been supported by everyone in learning a new car, a new track and of course new regulations. This was a last-minute opportunity and I want to thank everyone for getting it done so I can race here today.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the support from my team, sponsors, family, and fans who’ve believed in me. This is just the beginning, and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together.”

Goodman’s race will be live on IMSA.TV from 5:45am AEDT.