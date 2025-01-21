The Daytona 24 is the crown jewel endurance race in the United States featuring prototypes and GT cars.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 24 Hours of Daytona.

When is the 24 Hours of Daytona?

The 24 Hours of Daytona takes place across January 24-27 (AEDT).

24 Hours of Daytona schedule (AEDT)

Friday, January 24

Practice 1 – 2:05am – 90 minutes (All classes)

Qualifying – 6:10am – 15 minutes (GTD)

Qualifying – 6:35am – 15 minutes (GTD Pro)

Qualifying – 7:00am – 15 minutes (LMP2)

Qualifying – 7:25am – 15 minutes (GTP)

Practice 2 – 10:30am – 90 minutes (All classes)

Saturday, January 25

Practice 3 – 3:20am – 60 minutes (All classes)

Sunday, January 26

Race start – 5:40am – 24 Hours

Monday, January 27

Race finish – 5:40am

How to watch the 24 Hours of Daytona

For viewers in Australia, the 24 Hours of Daytona will be live and free on IMSA.TV or via the official IMSA YouTube channel. Speedcafe will also host the live stream.

Who are the Australians racing at Daytona?

Matt Campbell will join Mathieu Jaminet and Kevin Estre in a GTP class #7 Porsche 963, representing Australia’s only opportunity of an outright win.

There will be a handful of Australians vying for LMP2 class honours. Garnet Patterson will pilot the #2 with Nick Boulle, Ben Hanleyu and Olver Jarvis. The sister #22 will be driven by James Allen, Paul Di Resta, Daniel Goldburg, and Rasmus Lindh.

Josh Burdon will race the #74 with Felipe Massa, Felipe Fraga, and Gar Robinson in the #74 entry by Riley.

Kenny Habul will fly the flag for Australia in GTD Pro with Mercedes-AMG factory drivers Mikael Grenier, Jules Gounon, and Maro Engel in the #75.

Scott Andrews will join Lone Star Racing with Dan Knox, Eric Filgueiras, and Ralf Aron in the GTD division. Both Habul and Andrews will race a Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Tom Sargent makes his Daytona 24 debut with Wright Motorsports in a Porsche 911 GT3 R alongside Adam Adelson, Elliott Skeer, and Porsche factory star Ayhancan Guven.

Who are the New Zealanders racing at Daytona?

New Zealand’s efforts will be split across three cars in the GTP ranks.

Earl Bamber joins the factory Cadillac team with ex-Formula 1 driver Jack Aitken, Frederik Vesti, and Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich in the #31 car.

Brendon Hartley will join Wayne Taylor Racing in another Cadillac alongside Filipe Albuquerque, another ex-Formula 1 driver Will Stevens, and Ricky Taylor in the #10 car.

Scott Dixon joins Meyer Shank Racing in one of its Acura prototypes alongside Colin Braun, Felix Rosenqvist, and Tom Blomqvist in the #60 ARX-06.

There’ll be just one New Zealander in the LMP2 ranks. After a standout season with TDS Racing, Hunter McElrea returns alongside Steven Thomas, Mikkel Jensen, and Charles Milesi in the #11.

In GTD Pro, Scott McLaughlin and Shane van Gisbergen will join each other in the TF Sport-run Trackhouse entry carrying #91. The Kiwi duo will share a Corvette Z06 GT3.R with endurance racing stalwart Ben Keating and rising NASCAR star Connor Zilisch.

2025 24 Hours of Daytona entry list

CLICK HERE for the full Daytona 24 entry list