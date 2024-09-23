Alongside Denmark’s Mikkel Jensen and Steven Thomas of the United States, the trio won the LMP2 division by 26 seconds over Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports.
McElrea’s stint was pivotal in winning the contest, putting the #11 in the lead. They stayed out of trouble while some of their rivals faltered.
Era Motorsport’s Connor Zilisch recovered to third after a drive-through penalty for making contact with Paul Di Resta that left the United Autosports entry wounded.
Having led the race inside the final hour, Di Resta went on to finish seventh and one lap down.
Matt Brabham was the highest-placed Australian in the Battle on the Bricks, finishing fourth in the LMP2 class with AO Racing and co-drivers Paul-Loup Chatin and PJ Hyett.
Josh Burdon was fifth in LMP2 with Felipe Fraga and Gar Robinson for Riley Motorsports.
The Battle on the Bricks was won outright by GTP duo Phillip Eng and Jesse Krohn who led a Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing one-two with Nick Yelloly and Connor De Phillippi second in the sister BMW.
Louis Deletraz was on course to finish third for Wayne Taylor Racing with co-driver Jordan Taylor until the Acura swiped two-time Bathurst 1000 winner Chaz Mostert at the chicane.
The SunEnergy1 Mercedes-AMG GT3 went sliding through the grass in the GTD Pro class, ending any hopes of a comeback for the all-Australian line-up that included Jordan Love and Kenny Habul. The trio finished seventh after six hours.
Porsche’s Mathieu Jaminet and Nick Tandy inherited third overall in their 963 once the Deletraz/Taylor Acura ARX-06 took it’s drive-through penalty, which dropped them to fifth.
In GTD, Scott Andrews was 15th in class for Lone Star Racing in the Mercedes-AMG shared with Rui Andrade and Salih Yoluc.
New Zealand’s Brendon Leitch was 12th in GTD for MDK Motorsports alongside Kerong Li and Ander Fjordbach after a turbulent day saw them penalised twice for on-track incidents.
The IMSA SportsCar Championship has just one round remaining at Road Atlanta for Petit Le Mans on October 13 (AEDT).
Results: IMSA SportsCar Championship Battle on the Bricks, Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|Pos
|Num
|Class
|Team
|Laps
|Diff
|Gap
|Make/Model
|1
|24
|GTP
|BMW M Team RLL
|219
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|2
|25
|GTP
|BMW M Team RLL
|219
|+1.647
|+1.647
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|3
|6
|GTP
|Porsche Penske Motorsport
|219
|+2.947
|+1.300
|Porsche 963
|4
|85
|GTP
|JDC-Miller MotorSports
|219
|+19.176
|+16.229
|Porsche 963
|5
|40
|GTP
|Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|219
|+42.434
|+23.258
|Acura ARX-06
|6
|10
|GTP
|Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|219
|+52.525
|+10.091
|Acura ARX-06
|7
|5
|GTP
|Proton Competition Mustang Sampling
|218
|1 Lap
|1 Lap
|Porsche 963
|8
|1
|GTP
|Cadillac Racing
|216
|3 Laps
|2 Laps
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|9
|11
|LMP2
|TDS Racing
|215
|4 Laps
|1 Lap
|ORECA LMP2 07
|10
|52
|LMP2
|Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
|215
|4 Laps
|+26.049
|ORECA LMP2 07
|11
|18
|LMP2
|Era Motorsport
|215
|4 Laps
|+22.367
|ORECA LMP2 07
|12
|99
|LMP2
|AO Racing
|215
|4 Laps
|+12.987
|ORECA LMP2 07
|13
|74
|LMP2
|Riley
|214
|5 Laps
|1 Lap
|ORECA LMP2 07
|14
|88
|LMP2
|Richard Mille AF Corse
|214
|5 Laps
|+4.913
|ORECA LMP2 07
|15
|22
|LMP2
|United Autosports USA
|214
|5 Laps
|+7.555
|ORECA LMP2 07
|16
|8
|LMP2
|Tower Motorsports
|213
|6 Laps
|1 Lap
|ORECA LMP2 07
|17
|7
|GTP
|Porsche Penske Motorsport
|212
|7 Laps
|1 Lap
|Porsche 963
|18
|77
|GTD Pro
|AO Racing
|208
|11 Laps
|4 Laps
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|19
|64
|GTD Pro
|Ford Multimatic Motorsports
|208
|11 Laps
|+12.527
|Ford Mustang GT3
|20
|3
|GTD Pro
|Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|208
|11 Laps
|+2.828
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|21
|14
|GTD Pro
|VasserSullivan
|208
|11 Laps
|+2.030
|Lexus RC F GT3
|22
|23
|GTD Pro
|Heart of Racing Team
|208
|11 Laps
|+1.573
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|23
|27
|GTD Pro
|Heart of Racing Team
|208
|11 Laps
|+8.531
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|24
|75
|GTD Pro
|Sun Energy 1
|208
|11 Laps
|+23.652
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|25
|1
|GTD Pro
|Paul Miller Racing
|208
|11 Laps
|+0.169
|BMW M4 GT3
|26
|62
|GTD Pro
|Risi Competizione
|207
|12 Laps
|1 Lap
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|27
|120
|GTD
|Wright Motorsports
|207
|12 Laps
|+36.367
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|28
|96
|GTD
|Turner Motorsport
|207
|12 Laps
|+2.465
|BMW M4 GT3
|29
|9
|GTD Pro
|Pfaff Motorsports
|207
|12 Laps
|+3.167
|McLaren 720S GT3 EVO
|30
|32
|GTD
|Korthoff/Preston Motorsports
|207
|12 Laps
|+5.308
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|31
|78
|GTD
|Forte Racing
|207
|12 Laps
|+1.586
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|32
|57
|GTD
|WINWARD RACING
|207
|12 Laps
|+2.737
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|33
|13
|GTD
|AWA
|207
|12 Laps
|+6.086
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|34
|47
|GTD
|CETILAR RACING
|207
|12 Laps
|+1.793
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|35
|90
|GTD
|KellyMoss with Riley
|207
|12 Laps
|+6.331
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|36
|70
|GTD
|Inception Racing
|206
|13 Laps
|1 Lap
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|37
|45
|GTD
|Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti
|206
|13 Laps
|+15.981
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|38
|44
|GTD
|Magnus Racing
|206
|13 Laps
|+17.286
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo
|39
|86
|GTD
|MDK Motorsports
|206
|13 Laps
|+36.105
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|40
|56
|GTD
|DragonSpeed
|205
|14 Laps
|1 Lap
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|41
|43
|GTD
|Andretti Motorsports
|205
|14 Laps
|+1:03.623
|Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)
|42
|4
|GTD Pro
|Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports
|204
|15 Laps
|1 Lap
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|43
|80
|GTD
|Lone Star Racing
|203
|16 Laps
|1 Lap
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|44
|66
|GTD
|Gradient Racing
|193
|26 Laps
|10 Laps
|Acura NSX GT3
|45
|2
|LMP2
|United Autosports USA
|188
|31 Laps
|5 Laps
|ORECA LMP2 07
|46
|65
|GTD Pro
|Ford Multimatic Motorsports
|164
|55 Laps
|24 Laps
|Ford Mustang GT3
|47
|55
|GTD
|Proton Competition
|162
|57 Laps
|2 Laps
|Ford Mustang GT3
|48
|83
|GTD
|Iron Dames
|162
|57 Laps
|+7.964
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|49
|20
|LMP2
|MDK by High Class Racing
|158
|61 Laps
|4 Laps
|ORECA LMP2 07
|50
|34
|GTD
|Conquest Racing
|156
|63 Laps
|2 Laps
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|51
|63
|GTP
|Lamborghini Iron Lynx
|152
|67 Laps
|4 Laps
|Lamborghini SC63
|52
|21
|GTD
|AF Corse
|103
|116 Laps
|49 Laps
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|53
|23
|GTD
|Triarsi Competizione
|82
|137 Laps
|21 Laps
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|54
|31
|GTP
|Whelen Cadillac Racing
|66
|153 Laps
|16 Laps
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|55
|12
|GTD
|VasserSullivan
|27
|192 Laps
|39 Laps
|Lexus RC F GT3
|56
|19
|GTD Pro
|Iron Lynx
|2
|217 Laps
|25 Laps
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2