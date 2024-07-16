Mark Pickering's G-Force Aurora Oldsmobile V8 Indy Racing League single-seater will be the fastest car to enter the Sprints. It started the 1999 Indianapolis 500, driven by American Jimmy Kite who qualified at 220.097 miles an hour (354.21kmh). It retired after 111 laps with engine problems.

“The G-Force is designed to go flat-out on the 2.5 mile (4.0km) Indy oval but might not get out of first gear in the tight confines of Leyburn,” said Sprints President Tricia Chant.

“Still, it will be an unusual and spectacular sight for spectators, and, without expectations, Mark is entering his car in the true spirit of the Historic Leyburn Sprints.”

The Historic Leyburn Sprints will celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the Australian Grand Prix with a record entry of historic, classic and performance cars and also include vintage home-built racers to grand prix contenders.

Leyburn hosted the grand prix on September 18, 1949, and is commemorated by the Sprints which founded in 1996. At least four original 1949 cars will be on display and three drivers from later Australian Grands Prix will be among several high-profile former competitors at this year's event.

Entrants will compete in 64 classes and have around seven runs against the clock on Leyburn township's 1.0km street course, where the fastest times will decide the winners. Dean Amos and his Nicolson McLaren V8 powered Gould GR55B V8 is going for his record ninth outright win.

He will be up against a Ralt RT4 raced by Formula 1 World Champion Brazilian Nelson Piquet to second place in the 1981 Australian Grand Prix and took Roberto Moreno to victory in the 1982 New Zealand Grand Prix. The car is now owned by enthusiast Michael Cumming.

Nine teenagers with racing ambitions will contest the Mike and Ann Collins Memorial Junior Award.

“This will be our biggest Sprints meeting to date. We had a huge number of entry applications and have arrived at a final entry of 243 cars,” Trant added.

“That's many more than we've put on track in the past 27 years and, with the incredible variety of makes, types and vintage you'll see nowhere, else our spectators are guaranteed a memorable weekend. Ferrari, Aston Martin, McLaren, Corvette and Lotus are just some of the makes we're expecting.

“Our off-track events and attractions are free and entry ticket prices haven't changed in years, as we've worked hard to keep the Sprints fun and affordable for everyone.”

Many other attractions will be on offer. They include the Show ‘n' Shine and Vintage Van displays, to hot-lap rides, a charity auction of motorsport memorabilia, fun run, driver autograph sessions, live music at two venues and much more.

The community-run Sprints will hold an on-line raffle to win a Bathurst 1000 VIP weekend experience valued at $11,100 or five $500 Supercheap Auto vouchers. The raffle will be drawn live at the trophy presentation on Sunday afternoon.

Competition starts at 8:00am on Saturday and Sunday. Adult tickets are available on-line or at the gate for $25 a day or $35 for the weekend, with children under 14 free. On-street parking is free.