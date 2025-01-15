Speculation has been rife that Buxton would join the booth in what marks a return to the United States for the popular Formula 1 commentator.

Buxton worked for Speed in 2010 as an F1 pitlane reporter.

Buxton has nearly two decades of experience working in F1 and was the lead caller for the GP2 Series (now FIA Formula 2 Championship).

When Liberty Media took the reins of F1, Buxton was part of the team that led the then-new F1TV initiative.

Up to 2025, he remained a pillar of that coverage as a presenter, pit reporter, analyst and lead announcer.

Buxton was also a popular character in the Netflix series ‘Drive to Survive’, spawning a cult following for his quirkiness.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be embarking on this new and incredibly exciting opportunity to return to FOX, exactly 15 years after Speed Channel offered a young and very green reporter his first break on network TV,” Buxton said.

“I’ve been a fan of the IndyCar Series for as long as I’ve been watching racing cars and have always marvelled at the skill and bravery of its incredible drivers.

“To have the chance to tell their stories and call their races is a dream come true, and something I never imagined I’d have the honor of doing. It’s a tremendous responsibility, and not one I take lightly.”

With the new broadcast rights agreement, Hinchcliffe and Bell come across to FOX Sports from NBC Sports.

Buxton and Hinchcliffe are no strangers, having worked alongside each other on F1TV.

“I’m super excited to be part of the FOX Sports team heading into the 2025 season,” Hinchcliffe said.

“FOX Sports comes in with huge goals of growing the sport, something I’m incredibly passionate about.

“It’s fantastic to be reunited with Townsend, and it’s a massive win for the sport to bring in Will Buxton.”

Bell added, “I got my start in television 21 years ago with the FOX Sports family of networks, working on Speed Channel’s F1 coverage.

“It’s really cool to see things come full circle, especially with IndyCar, which has been my home for so long. FOX Sports and IndyCar will be a powerful combination.”