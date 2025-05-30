McLaughlin was weaving to generate tyre temperature when he spun into the inside wall, putting paid to his race before it began.

Footage subsequently circulated online of Larson’s onboard showing the NASCAR star poking his hand out the cockpit and give McLaughlin a thumbs up.

A voice, believed to be Larson’s spotter Tyler Monn remarked: “Somebody just crashed. F***ing idiot.”

McLaughlin shared the video on his X account with a tongue-in-cheek retort: “Guess I’m out of the best driver in the world talks,” he wrote.

Asked about the exchange by Fox Sports, McLaughlin said Larson contacted him to apologise.

“He texted me and we’re all good,” said the Kiwi.

“I’ve got a tremendous amount of respect for Kyle. I just love poking shit at people too.”

McLaughlin said he leaned into the controversial conversation around Larson being one of the greatest drivers in the world, putting his name up there with the likes of Max Verstappen.

“My Tweet was a bit of making fun of that whole conversation because that’s been such a big piece, but also, I wasn’t going to let him off the hook with that either,” said McLaughlin.

Guess im out of the best driver in the world talks. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/CEg0IktCle — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin93) May 26, 2025

“To his credit, Kyle, he texted me and apologised and [said he] didn’t mean it, and I know he didn’t.

“He’s a really respectful racer and kudos to him for even reaching out, he didn’t need to.”

McLaughlin’s crash further delayed a race start that had already been pushed back due to rain.

The delays threatened to derail Larson’s attempt at running both the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race on the same day.

Larson, though, needn’t have worried as he ultimately left Indy earlier than scheduled following his own crash.

“They know it’s logistically tough, regardless, and when you have a delay like that,” said McLaughlin.

“Forty minutes is cutting it pretty close for him being able to do it.

“Maybe do the two series need to come together to talk about different times or whatever?

“At the same time, Indy is Indy and the 600 is the 600 — if you want to run the risk of doing that, then it’s up to you.”

As for McLaughlin’s crash, the 31-year-old said he’s not ready to move on.

However, he’ll have to refocus quickly with the series racing on the streets of Detroit this weekend.

“I’m not over it,” McLaughlin said.

“I don’t think I’ll ever be over it. It’s been a character-building couple of weeks.

“Definitely the hardest thing that I’ve gone through ever in my career in terms of the 500 race and what happened there.

“I’m obviously replaying events over in my head, but the best thing for me right now is just get back on track.”