On the eve of the Thermal Club IndyCar Grand Prix, the second round of the 2025 season in California, McLaughlin has encouraged fans to get their tickets in this year’s raffle which will see a winner and guest enjoy VIP treatment at this year’s 109th Indianapolis 500 on May 26.

The Ultimate Indy 500 Motorsport Prize was created by Pirtek as an extension of the successful Ultimate Bathurst 1000 Motorsport Prize raffle which was established in 2021 as a fund-raising activity for the Peter Duncan Neuroscience Research Centre at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney.

There is less than a week remaining to get your $20 tickets with proceeds going to St Vincent's.

Single tickets can be purchased, or fans can buy up to 50 tickets at a time.

Mclaughlin started last year’s 500 from the pole in his Team Penske Pennzoil Chevrolet with an average speed of 234.220mph (376.94kph). Just before the race he hosted inaugural Indy 500 raffle winners Brent and Wendy L’Amie (pictured above) on the grid next to his car.

“It was great to have Brent and Wendy here for last year’s race because I know it is something they will never forget,” said McLaughlin.

“It was nice to have them with us before the race on the pole once the weather eventually cleared.

“Hopefully this year’s raffle winners can bring me some luck in qualifying and the race.

“Pirtek have been fantastic supporters of the Peter Duncan Neuroscience Research Centre at St Vincent’s Hospital for many years and the annual Indy 500 and Bathurst 1000 raffles are a fun way for every fan to get involved and have a chance of winning a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“It will be great to meet them and see them cheering us on in some Team Penske gear.”

Fans have less than four weeks to get their entries for a chance to win one of the greatest experiences in world motorsports.

The prize will include return economy airfares to the US, four nights accommodation in Indianapolis, tickets to the 2025 Indy 500, a meet and greet with Indycar drivers, access to hospitality, a Team Penske merchandise pack, Pirtek Merchandise pack and $US1000 spending money.

Pirtek Team Murray owner and founder of Speedcafe.com, Brett “Crusher” Murray, will be the winners’ personal host at the event.

“We look forward to introducing our 2025 winners to Scott, who has been incredibly gracious with his time,” said Murray.

“We have a list of experiences for the winners to enjoy, but are constantly trying to value-add for them with a few extra surprise meet and greets along the way.

“There is no greater show on earth than the Indy 500 and there are few better ways to experience it than winning the Ultimate Motorsport Prize raffle.

“For just $20 why wouldn’t you give yourself a chance?”

The 2025 Ultimate Indy 500 Prize raffle winners will be announced on Monday, March 24, 2025 – leaving plenty of planning time for the Indy 500 which will be run from May 22-25, 2025.

Speedcafe.com is a proud partner with Pirtek in this initiative.

About Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital

The Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney was established in 2012 and made possible by a donation by Mr Peter Duncan AM Executive Chairman of Pirtek.

The focus has been turning Neurosciences research into treatments for patients suffering chronic neurological neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, MS and Parkinson’s disease.

Funds raised from the Raffle will support a senior postdoctoral neurosciences research fellow within the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit.

The new researcher will study adult neuro stem cells and consider ways to improve their regenerative capacity in order to develop new real treatments for brain injury common in high impact sports, and degenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s disease.

The Ultimate Indy 500 Motorsport Prize

· Return economy airfares to Indianapolis, Indiana, USA from your nearest Australian capital city

· Four nights of four-star accommodation in Indianapolis

· Airport and racetrack transfers

· $US1000 spending money

· Driver meet and greets

· Personal tour of team garages

· Police escort to the track on race day

· Race tickets

· Reserved seats at the legendary downtown Saturday parade

· Access to the starting grid and pitlane for the 2025 Indianapolis 500

· Team Penske merchandise pack

· Pirtek Merchandise pack

· Photo on the Indy 500 podium

· Photo with the famous Indianapolis 500 BorgWarner trophy

· Personal concierge from 2016 Pirtek Team Murray owner – Brett “Crusher” Murray