The 2025 season marked the first with Fox Sports under a new multi-year deal.
IndyCar is shown in Australia via streaming service Stan Sport.
For Australian viewers, there will be just two Sunday morning races with every other race a Monday morning fixture.
The 2026 season will begin with three back-to-back races across St Petersburg, Phoenix, and the new Arlington course – the first time IndyCar has begun with a March triple-header.
2026 IndyCar Series broadcast start times
|Round
|Date (AEDT/AEST)
|Circuit
|Local (ET)
|AEDT/AEST
|1
|Monday, March 2
|Streets of St. Petersburg
|12:00pm
|4:00am
|2
|Sunday, March 8
|Phoenix Raceway
|3:00pm
|7:00am
|3
|Monday, March 16
|Streets of Arlington
|12:30pm
|4:30am
|4
|Monday, March 30
|Barber Motorsports Park
|1:00pm
|5:00am
|5
|Monday, April 20
|Streets of Long Beach
|5:30pm
|8:30am
|6
|Sunday, May 10
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
|4:30pm
|7:30am
|7
|Monday, May 25
|The 110th Indianapolis 500
|10:00am
|2:00am
|8
|Monday, June 1
|Streets of Detroit
|12:30pm
|3:30am
|9
|Monday, June 8
|World Wide Technology Raceway
|9:00pm
|12:00pm
|10
|Monday, June 22
|Road America
|2:00pm
|5:00am
|11
|Monday, July 6
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|12:30pm
|3:30am
|12
|Monday, July 20
|Nashville Superspeedway
|TBA
|TBA
|13
|Monday, August 10
|Portland International Raceway
|4:00pm
|7:00am
|14
|Monday, August 17
|Streets of Markham
|12:00pm
|3:00am
|15
|Sunday, August 30
|Milwaukee Mile Race 1
|2:30pm
|5:30am
|16
|Monday, August 31
|Milwaukee Mile Race 2
|1:00pm
|4:00am
|17
|Monday, September 7
|WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
|2:30pm
|5:30am
Discussion about this post