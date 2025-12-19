The 2025 season marked the first with Fox Sports under a new multi-year deal.

IndyCar is shown in Australia via streaming service Stan Sport.

For Australian viewers, there will be just two Sunday morning races with every other race a Monday morning fixture.

The 2026 season will begin with three back-to-back races across St Petersburg, Phoenix, and the new Arlington course – the first time IndyCar has begun with a March triple-header.

2026 IndyCar Series broadcast start times