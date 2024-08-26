The driver of the #3 bombed out of qualifying at Portland International Raceway a day earlier and received a penalty for an unapproved engine change that pushed him even further down the grid.

McLaughlin methodically worked his way through the field, opting to pit earlier than most and undercut his way forward.

“I'm buggered. I'm tired. It was a hard charge,” said McLaughlin.

“The Freightliner Chevy was good and the Thirsty Threes were rapid on the pit stops. Really proud of the crew.

“I said to my wife who's watching at home – hello, Karly – I said top seven today would be like a podium, so I'm proud of that one.

“Can't wait to get home and then head to the final three races on ovals where we've proven we've been pretty good this year. We'll see how we go.”

Unsighted by broadcast cameras, McLaughlin had one hairy moment with Ed Carpenter Racing driver Rinus VeeKay.

The pair went side-by-side through the kink and VeeKay launched his car into the air off the kerb.

The #21 entry made contact with McLaughlin's right rear but the Kiwi continued unabated.

After his horror show in qualifying, the 31-year-old said he was pleased to put in a strong performance.

“You've just got to trust that once you get clear air you can hit the lap time, but you can't make mistakes either,” McLaughlin explained.

“It's a credit to my crew. They kept me level-headed throughout the whole race. There were a couple times it got heated as you do.

“Overall, disappointed with yesterday. That's on me. Can't do that if you're on a championship run.

“We're still in it and until we're mathematically out of it, I don't care, I'm still in it. Press on.”

McLaughlin moved up to fourth in the standings after Portland and sits 88 points back of the lead held by Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou. Palou leads Team Penske's Will Power by 54 points with three races remaining.

IndyCar resumes on September 1-2 with a doubleheader at the Milwaukee Mile.