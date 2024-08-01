Doohan is among a short list of drivers who could land the seat alongside Pierre Gasly at Alpine next season.

The Australian is the squad's official reserve driver, a gig he's held since the start of 2023 after stepping into the role following Oscar Piastri's departure.

He has taken part in a host of Free Practice 1 sessions, fulfilling the team's rookie obligations, alongside running in the team's TPC (testing previous cars) programme.

This week, he has been in action as part of a tyre test at Spa-Francorchamps.

After two seasons in Formula 2, the 21-year-old elected to sit out 2024 to dedicate his efforts to his role as reserve driver.

Speedcafe has learned from multiple sources that could well pay dividends and the Queenslander could be announced as Gasly's 2025 team-mate soon as today.

Officially, no decision on a second driver has been made.

Doohan joined the Alpine Academy in 2022 having been part of the Red Bull programme.

He was a race winner in Formula 3 and Formula 2, though missed out on the F2 championship last year following a slow start to his campaign.

“At the end of the day, there's a new story in the press,” Doohan recently told Speecafe about his mindset heading towards 2025.

“Sort of changes every day but then it can also change story week by week.

“So until there's something confirmed, we're all sort of in a waiting game.

“But I feel like I'm in for a strong shot and doing everything right when I can.

“That's all I can do.”

Yesterday, Oliver Oakes was announced as Alpine's new team boss, replacing Bruno Famin.

Alpine is one of four teams with a seat unaccounted for next season, the others being Sauber, RB, and Mercedes.