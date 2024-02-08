The Australian will continue in the role he took over from compatriot Oscar Piastri which will see him working alongside Alpine's race drivers, Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon.

It will be Doohan's sole focus following his decision not to continue racing in Formula 2 this season.

However, the 21-year-old will still attend most F1 races this season.

“All European races I'll be in the sim,” he confirmed to Speedcafe.

“Anything more than three hours away, I have to be at the track.

“Then hopefully, for most races, I'm in the sim. If it's easy to get to the track I will. If not, I'll be on standby.”

Speaking late last year, Doohan admitted that, while not racing this season, he will get some seat time.

All teams that do not sport a rookie driver are compelled to field a ‘young' driver in their cars during Free Practice 1 on two occasions.

That has seen Doohan in action at the Mexico City and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix for the last two years.

The Australian is expected to continue alongside a programme involving the team's 2022-spec car.

“Yeah, 10 test days in the F1 car,” he revealed.

“The first one is actually coming up on February 14 in the 2021 car in Barcelona.

“Then, the following [outings] will be in the 2022 car, which is the current spec of cars, which would be great.”

Doohan spent the off-season in Australia training ahead of his return to the United Kingdom, where he took part in Alpine's 2024 season launch.

That saw the unveiling of the A524 F1 machine and the brand's A424 WEC Hypercar.

F1 heads to Bahrain later this month with three days of testing from February 21-23 at the Bahrain International Circuit.

It will then remain in situ for the opening round on February 29-March 2, with the Bahrain GP set to take place on Saturday evening.