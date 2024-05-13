Pitt will star in the movie, which benefits from the input of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

In the film, Pitt plays a veteran racer who comes out of retirement to mentor his young team-mate, portrayed by Damson Idris, at the fictitious Apx team.

At-event filming began last year at the British Grand Prix, with a number of other appearances throughout the year.

Filming has employed real F1-style machines, developed from Formula 2 Dallaras by Mercedes to look like the current cars, run by Carlin on-event.

There have been dedicated filming sessions on track, while Pitt and Idris appeared on the grid and as part of the pre-race ceremony at last year's British Grand Prix.

There has also been a presence in the paddock with a motorhome, garage, and pit gantry mimicking those of real-world teams.

However, it was placed on hold for over three months during the SAG-AFTRA strike, driving up production costs.

It's now been reported that the movie's budget has surged beyond AUD $450 million ahead of an expected mid-2025 release.

With such high costs, it's reported that simply to break even, the movie will need to pull in over AUD $1.135 billion at the box office.

Joseph Kosinski is directing the untitled F1 flick and is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, the pair having been instrumental in Top Gun: Maverick.

Hamilton is also one of the movie's producers.