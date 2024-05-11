Entitled Downforce, the show is a comedy following the fortunes of a family-owned team under the control of its heiress.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show has been written by Alec Berg and Adam Countee, who were responsible for Silicon Valley.

Berg was also a writer for Seinfeld, Late Night with Conan O'Brien, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

So far, the show has been picked up for a pilot, though no further details have emerged.

It's the latest in a spate of F1-based entertainment programming.

Filming is well underway on the untitled Hollywood movie starring Brad Pitt, for which Lewis Hamilton is a producer.

Guenther Steiner has also been sounded out about becoming executive producer for a CBS show, though there are few details available of that project – including whether it will go ahead.

Meanwhile, Drive to Survive remains popular, with filming for Season 7 already well underway.

“Season 6 of Drive to Survive premiered on February 23,” F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali told investors this week.

“It reached the top 10 on Netflix in over 40 markets and continues to have the highest completion rates, or the numbers of people watched of the series on the platform, when compared to both unscripted and unscripted content.

“Production continues for the Apple film, which is on pace for the expected release in summer, 2025.”