Formula 1 has been wrangling with a solution to the spray created by the current generation of cars in wet conditions to resolve visibility issues for drivers.

That has prompted the sport to investigate guards designed to mitigate some of the spray. Oscar Piastri was involved in the initial attempt at Silverstone last year.

The solution used at that test proved unviable with further efforts put into developing an alternative.

In December last year, the FIA's head of single-seaters, Nikolas Tombazis, briefed a select group of media, including Speedcafe, on the progress of the spray guards.

“The test done in July with the help of Mercedes and also a bit of support from McLaren was… the covers were too small, they didn't really cover enough of the wheels,” Tombazis explained.

“We felt that they therefore didn't really answer the question whether that's a cure or not.”

It was initially planned to run a second test with an updated solution last November.

However, that got pushed back with costs and production capacity of teams in mind.

“[The teams] asked whether they could delay the test to Spring in order to cut the cost down a bit, which is why we thought that's sensible,” Tombazis added.

“From a technical point of view, [we] would have preferred to have done it already, of course, but that was too expensive.”

Ferrari this week completed the second test on behalf of the FIA at Fiorno, with two different but similar solutions assessed.

Y también se ha probado este otro tipo con aperturas.

📷 @formu1a__uno pic.twitter.com/pCkGVQ3dVr — Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) May 9, 2024

Both enveloped the front and rear wheels, one with an encased side and the other leaving the side of the wheel more exposed.

Ferrari fielded two cars, one with the solution fitted and the other chasing, it to assess the visibility – replicating the test Mercedes and McLaren completed last July.

The intent of the guards is to reduce the spray, as the FIA acknowledges that it would be impossible to eliminate the spray entirely.

“What we still have a doubt about is what proportion of the problem is due to the overall diffuser and sucking the water from the track – which is something clearly this thing won't fix – and how much of it is because of the wheels,” Tombazis explained.

“We know both factors are quite significant.

“We're not aiming to solve everything, we know there will still be visibility issues, but we want to see what percentage we can cure by a very complete cover of the wheels.

“And then, if we see that's actually a tangible step forward, then we'll optimise that.”

If, approved, the intent is teams would be informed ahead of a race whether they needed to attach the guards, or during a red-flag period.