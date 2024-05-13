Supercars is the main focus in the second episode of Polarizer as Roland and Dude tackle a wide range of topics and issues facing the series in the short and medium term.

Among them is a campaign to ‘Ditch the Spool' and move to a limited slip diff in Supercars, something both experts believe will improve the racing.

Roland makes his case for a move to a container racing model as well as highlighting what he thinks is the dumbest decision Supercars has made in a year (hint, it has something to do with he weather).

The guys run through their ideal calendar for 2025 while there are some fascinating revelations about selling drivers to sponsors – including a current star that a sponsor initially rejected.

For all that and more check out the latest episode of Polarizer by watching above or listening via the podcast links below.