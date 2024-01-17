The 2024 F1 championship will take in a record 24 races, with six of those adopting the divisive F1 Sprint format.

Opening proceedings is the Bahrain Grand Prix, a Saturday night race following hot of the heels of three days of pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit in late February.

From there, it's a quick hop over to Saudi Arabia for Round 2, another Saturday night encounter, before the circus heads to Australia.

Albert Park will again host the Australian Grand Prix, this time as Round 3 of the championship, with Formula 2 and Formula 3 once again leading the support programme.

In a change to the traditional flow of the F1 calendar for 2024, Japan comes in as Round 4 as the sport stays in the Asia/Pacific region, heading next to China.

After being absent since 2019, the Shanghai International Circuit will witness the first F1 Sprint of the season.

Then, it's off to Miami before finally heading into Europe with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in mid-May – an event cancelled last year.

From there, it's a largely traditional run through to Abu Dhabi at year's end, with Monaco followed by Canada, then Spain, Austria, Britain, Hungary, and Belgium before the summer break.

F1 returns for Round 15 in late August, the Dutch Grand Prix, before heading to Italy a week later.

Then comes Azerbaijan, a week before Singapore, ahead of four races in succession in the Americas.

The first of those is the United States Grand Prix, then comes Mexico City, Sao Paulo, and Las Vegas as Round 22.

Qatar will host the penultimate race on December 1 before the season ends a week later in Abu Dhabi.

Australian fans can watch all the action on Fox Sports, or its streaming service Kayo, while the Australian Grand Prix will be broadcast on Network 10 – the only event of the year with free-to-air coverage.

Supporting F1 throughout the season will be a mixture of local events, alongside the Formula 2 Championship, Formula 3 Championship, and the F1 Academy.

2024 Formula 1 Championship calendar

Round Event Date Format Test Bahrain February 21-23 1 Bahrain Grand Prix February 29 – March 2 2 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix March 7 – 9 3 Australian Grand Prix March 22 – 24 4 Japanese Grand Prix April 5 – 7 5 Chinese Grand Prix April 19 – 21 F1 Sprint 6 Miami Grand Prix May 3 – 5 F1 Sprint 7 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix May 17 – 19 8 Monaco Grand Prix May 24 – 26 9 Canadian Grand Prix June 7 – 9 10 Spanish Grand Prix June 21 – 23 11 Austrian Grand Prix June 28 – 30 F1 Sprint 12 British Grand Prix July 5 – 7 13 Hungarian Grand Prix July 19 – 21 14 Belgian Grand Prix July 26 – 28 15 Dutch Grand Prix August 23 – 25 16 Italian Grand Prix August 30 – September 1 17 Azerbaijan Grand Prix September 13 – 15 18 Singapore Grand Prix September 20 – 22 19 United States Grand Prix October 18 – 20 F1 Sprint 20 Mexico City Prix October 25 – 27 21 Sao Paulo Grand Prix November 1 – 3 F1 Sprint 22 Las Vegas Grand Prix November 21 – 23 23 Qatar Grand Prix November 29 – December 1 F1 Sprint 24 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix December 6 – 8

2024 Formula 1 television coverage

Round Event Subscription FTA 1 Bahrain Grand Prix Fox Sports 2 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Fox Sports 3 Australian Grand Prix Fox Sports 10 4 Japanese Grand Prix Fox Sports 5 Chinese Grand Prix Fox Sports 6 Miami Grand Prix Fox Sports 7 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Fox Sports 8 Monaco Grand Prix Fox Sports 9 Canadian Grand Prix Fox Sports 10 Spanish Grand Prix Fox Sports 11 Austrian Grand Prix Fox Sports 12 British Grand Prix Fox Sports 13 Hungarian Grand Prix Fox Sports 14 Belgian Grand Prix Fox Sports 15 Dutch Grand Prix Fox Sports 16 Italian Grand Prix Fox Sports 17 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Fox Sports 18 Singapore Grand Prix Fox Sports 19 United States Grand Prix Fox Sports 20 Mexico City Prix Fox Sports 21 Sao Paulo Grand Prix Fox Sports 22 Las Vegas Grand Prix Fox Sports 23 Qatar Grand Prix Fox Sports 24 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Fox Sports

2024 Formula 2 calendar

Round Event Date 1 Bahrain Grand Prix February 29 – March 2 2 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix March 7 – 9 3 Australian Grand Prix March 22 – 24 4 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix May 17 – 19 5 Monaco Grand Prix May 24 – 26 6 Spanish Grand Prix June 21 – 23 7 Austrian Grand Prix June 28 – 30 8 British Grand Prix July 5 – 7 9 Hungarian Grand Prix July 19 – 21 10 Belgian Grand Prix July 26 – 28 11 Italian Grand Prix August 30 – September 1 12 Azerbaijan Grand Prix September 13 – 15 13 Qatar Grand Prix November 29 – December 1 14 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix December 6 – 8

2024 Formula 3 calendar

Round Event Date 1 Bahrain Grand Prix February 29 – March 2 2 Australian Grand Prix March 22 – 24 3 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix May 17 – 19 4 Monaco Grand Prix May 24 – 26 5 Spanish Grand Prix June 21 – 23 6 Austrian Grand Prix June 28 – 30 7 British Grand Prix July 5 – 7 8 Hungarian Grand Prix July 19 – 21 9 Belgian Grand Prix July 26 – 28 10 Italian Grand Prix August 30 – September 1

2024 F1 Academy calendar