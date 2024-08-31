Five Australian Kart Championships are yet to be claimed at the Grand Final weekend for the SP Tools Australian Kart Championships at Oakleigh Kart Club in Melbourne tomorrow – including the potential of an historic first in the decade long AKC era.

Today, a further two Champions-elect were crowned – with Cadet 12 racer, Archie Bristow and second generation Cadet 9 racer, Oliver Williamson placing themselves in an unassailable position, joining X30's Brad Jenner with green plates to be awarded on Sunday night.

Bristow has been the best Cadet in the country this year and saw green for the first time after his opening heat this morning, he went on to dominate proceedings through the day.

Oliver Williamson joined his father, Tom as an Australian Champion in Cadet 9. The irony is that Tom – who was one of the best juniors in the forerunner to AKC – CIK – actually won his on dirt (oil) – at Forbes in 1999!

However the big story around tomorrow surrounds Queenslander, Isaac McNeill. He has potential to be the first driver to win both Junior Australian Championships in the same year in the 10-years of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship.

He just has to finish in front of Lewis Cordato in the fourth heat of the premier KA2 category to be Champion. Heartbreakingly for Cordato, he didn't make the start of the second heat today. His kart expiring on the rollup lap in similar circumstances to lead-up to the Final in Emerald two rounds ago.

In KA3 Junior, McNeill started with a 48 point deficit to Jack Szewczuk – however has been supreme to equal Jack's points – given the latter was unable to compete this weekend due to age eligibility under the KA rules. He does not have this one all locked up however, with local Victorian Samuel March just 18 points behind (the winner of the heat scores 12 points, the winner of the final 25).

Remarkably, McNeill thus far this weekend has won seven of the eight heat races across both categories he has entered.

A meagre five points separates the KZ2 Gearbox Australian Championship chase. Current Champion, Sam Dicker was able to turn tables Josh Fife who led coming into the weekend. Dicker secured pole and two consecutive heat race wins to assume the lead, however Fife got one back in the final race this afternoon when Dicker had severe tyre wear, handing the win to his fellow South Australian, Nik Mitic and dropping to fourth.

Mika Lemasurier holds onto the KA3 Senior title race by 17 points, with his only challenger being fellow youngster, Will Thompson who has had a spectacular weekend and they will take it to the end of the final tomorrow.

Current TaG Australian Champion, Harrison Hoey holds a 21 point lead in the race over South Australian Jacob Dowson with Jackson Souslin-Harlow another 21 points behind him. While Hoey has been strong through the group races (over-subscribed classes are split into four groups to compete in 'round robin' competition) Hoey has looked strong, however still, there is a heat for each and final to remain.

Jace Matthews looks likely to hold onto second in X30 behind Brad Jenner with Tyler Howard 52 points behind, nevertheless, Howard has to hold back a charging Max Walton for the final third place overall.

The Grand Final Day of the Australian Kart Championship takes place tomorrow at the Oakleigh Go-Kart Club in South Clayton outside Melbourne. Entry to spectators is free with races getting underway at 8:00am – with the Grand Finals beginning at 10:00am. Livestream available at http://mysportlive.tv.

VIDEO: SP Tools Australian Kart Championship Saturday Highlights: