Australian karting stalwart, Remo Luciani has announced that he will step back from active competition.

One of Australian karting’s most venerable campaigners, Luciani holds more than 70 state titles, seven Australian titles and a New Zealand Championship having raced across the world.

Having been based in Horsham in country Victoria, health issues over recent years have seen the Luciani and wife Sabrina now based in Melbourne.

Featured Videos

Although being on the sidelines for a number of years, he will make a return to competition at the end of February at the Victorian Country Series at Ballarat, but vows that will be it for competition.

“In a few months, I will be turning 65, and after such a long and fulfilling career in this great sport, I’ve come to the decision that I can no longer compete at the highest level as I once did,” he said.



“Unfortunately, I just can’t dedicate the time and energy I used to, as I have other commitments in my life at this stage.”

Luciani is well known around the world for not only his exploits behind the wheel, but also his entrepreneurism within the sport. He still holds the Australian engine import deal with Italian manufacturer, IAME and was the importer of the (Jarno) Trulli chassis when it was in operation.

He holds a close friendship with the Italian Formula 1 racer and it was a Trulli chassis that took Daniel Ricciardo to his only Australian Karting Championship.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always taken the tough road to stay at the top, having won seven Australian championships, a New Zealand championship, and over 70 state championships across my 45-year journey,” Luciani added.



“I love this sport so much that I just can’t stay away, and I plan to be around the tracks for many more years to come. I’m excited to continue helping young drivers develop their skills and be part of their journey to the highest level—who knows, maybe even Formula One one day?

“It’s not goodbye—it’s just the beginning of another exciting chapter in my karting career. I won’t be competing in the same classes I’ve been in for the past 45 years, but I’m looking forward to this new challenge.”