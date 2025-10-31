The Great Southern Kart Club, located in Wagin, WA, was set to host its combined junior 40-lap race event this weekend.

However it has today announced that the event won’t go ahead, this weekend at least, off the back of a break-in that has seen a significant amount of equipment stolen.

According to the announcement, thieves took off with a quad, fuel, stored water and most importantly the water truck, essential to running a dirt kart event.

“It is with great disappointment that we will have to cancel/postpone the Junior 40 Lapper due to the club being broken into,” read a Facebook post.

“We have arrived today and found the machinery shed has been robbed. The water truck, ute, quad and fuel are gone. They have also drained all our water tanks.

“We are unable to operate and have the police at the property at this moment trying to figure things out.

“Sorry to disappoint everyone but we are gutted. We will have to get our committee to discuss moving forward from here.

“All nominations will be reimbursed and event will be rescheduled as soon as possible.”