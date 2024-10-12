The 10-hour endurance race is the finale of the IMSA SportsCar Championship and draws additional drivers to Road Atlanta in the GTP, LMP2, GTD Pro, and GTD ranks,

A throng of Australians and New Zealanders will head to Road Atlanta, led by Matt Campbell. He’ll join Dane Cameron and Felipe Nasr in the #7 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 in the top GTP class.

In LMP2, Josh Burdon will join Gar Robinson and Felipe Fraga in the #74 Riley entry.

Scott Andrews will Rui Pinto de Andrade and Salih Yoluc in the Lone Star Racing #80 Mercedes-AMG GT3.

New Zealand’s outright hopes hinge on six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon in the #01 Cadillac Racing VSeries.R with GTP stars Renger van der Zande and Sebastien Bourdais.

Ex-Formula 1 driver, 24 Hours of Le Mans winner, and FIA World Endurance Championship winner Brendon Hartley joins Wayne Taylor Racing in the #10 Acura ARX-06 with Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor.

Hunter McElrea continues his LMP2 endurance campaign with Steven Thomas and Mikkel Jensen in the #11 TDS Racing entry.

Earl Bamber will fly the flag in GTD Pro with Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports in the #4 Corvette Z06 GT3.R with Tommy Milner and Nicky Catsburg.

Petit Le Mans is scheduled to get underway on Sunday at 3am (AEDT).