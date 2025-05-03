The Method Motorsport McLaren Artura duo came away from the two short, sharp sessions at the SRO Shannons SpeedSeries second and first respectively for the one-hour race later today.

“That is only my second pole, Tom said to me you only have one lap to go for it, and I did,” Geoghegan said after his 1:33.6546.

In Q1 at Sydney Motorsport Park, it was Jarrod Hughes fastest after he posted a 1:33.0513 in the Mercedes-AMG he shares with Summer Rintoule, which was half a second faster than anyone.

“It is what we should have done at [the previous round] Phillip Island, the car is fast,” he said.

Hughes also topped Silver ahead of Hayman in that session. Aaron Seton was third in the Ford Mustang he codrives with Jason Gomersall and was best of the Silver Am teams in front of Lachlan Mineeff (in a Ginetta G55 with Rob Rubis) who was second in the class.

Silvers were next in Blake Purdie (Audi R8 with Dan Price), and Rylan Gray (Mustang with George Miedecke) while Zac Soutar (McLaren with Glenn Nirwan) was seventh and third in Silver Am.

Fastest on Friday, Cameron Crick (Mustang with Dean Campbell) went quicker but it was only good enough for eighth, ahead of Nash Morris (Porsche 718 Cayman with Zoe Woods) and Nathan Morcom (McLaren with Loclan Hennock).

Am honours went to Marcus LaDelle (Mustang with Jarrod Keyte) ahead of Shane Smollen (Porsche). Third in the class was Jamie Augustine (BMW M4 G82) ahead of Bailey Love (Mercedes with Rob Love).

Tim Leahey (BMW with Cody Burcher) was second fastest in Q2 ahead of Miedecke and Jake Camilleri (Mercedes) who would be penalised three grid spots for an unsafe pit release. Smollen was fifth fastest ahead of Am class rival Jacob Lawrence, Rintoule, Woods, Price and Hennock.

Eleventh place Gomersall was the first in Silver Am, Nathan Callaghan (Porsche with Chris Lillis) in 12th was third in Am as Nirwan and Tim Berryman (Toyota GR Supra) filled the Silver Am minors.

Race 1 is scheduled for 16:40 pm AEST and will be livestreamed on 7 Plus with the race also on 7 Mate.