Oliveira crashed heavily at the Indonesian Motorcycle Grand Prix during Free Practice 1.

The Portuguese rider underwent surgery on Monday to stabilise his fractured right wrist, the team confirmed.

No date has been set for Oliveira’s return but it is expected he will miss the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix at Phillip Island on October 17-19.

“On Monday, Miguel was admitted to the Sant’Ana Hospital in Parede, Lisbon, where Dr. Gonçalo Moarais Sarmento and his team performed a surgical procedure to implant a plate and stabilise the bone,” a Trackhouse Racing statement read.

“Miguel will now rest during the week while his recovery plan is assessed. As soon as a date for his return is confirmed, the team will provide a further update.”

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is set to stand in at Motegi.

“First of all, I want to express my hopes that Miguel can return soon and have a speedy recovery,” said Savadori.

“Regarding the Japanese Grand Prix, I haven’t ridden at Motegi since 2010, so it’s already more than 14 years ago but, it’s a nice track and I can’t wait to start Free Practice 1.

“I am happy to make my debut for the Trackhouse Racing Team and we will obviously continue to work on the bike in order to improve it each time I jump on it.”

The Japanese Motorcycle Grand Prix takes place on October 4-6.