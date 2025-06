Robert Kubica claimed victory with Yi Yefei and Phil Hanson in the #83 Ferrari 499P by AF Corse.

Australia’s Matt Campbell was the runner-up in the #6 Porsche 963 with Kevin Estre and Laurens Vanthoor.

Martin Berry was 12th in class in the #61 Iron Lynx Mercedes-AMG while the father-son duo of Stephen Grove and Brenton Grove wound up 15th in the #63 sister car.

Yasser Shahin failed to finish in the #31 BMW Team WRT M4 entry after his car hit a rabbit during the night and caused terminal damage.