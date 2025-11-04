The transition will bring ASBK into step with leading international series, with the Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul, aligning more closely with the schedules of major superbike competitions around the world.

Next year’s condensed 2026 ASBK season will feature five rounds, kicking off in February at Phillip Island alongside the FIM World Superbike Championship before wrapping up at Queensland Raceway on the last weekend in June.

After a mid-year pause, the new-look summer series will debut in October 2026 and span seven rounds through to April 2027. The refreshed calendar will include events in October, November and December 2026, before resuming in January and running through to the season finale at The Bend Motorsport Park in April.

Adding to the evolution, ASBK will also introduce a dedicated teams’ championship for both the Superbike and Supersport categories, recognising the collective efforts and competition among team operations in the paddock.

In another format change, ASBK will streamline its race-day celebrations by focusing solely on the top three finishers from each race, replacing the previous ‘overall’ round podium format.

The adjustments mark a major step forward as ASBK prepares for a new era aimed at increased alignment, exposure, and excitement for teams, riders, and fans alike.

Motorcycling Australia CEO Peter Doyle said the move to a summer-based championship has been years in the making, with extensive planning behind the scenes to ensure the timing was right.

“This transition has been on the agenda for quite some time, and we’re now in a position where the manufacturers, industry, and our partners are fully behind it,” Doyle explained.

“With ASBK in a strong place both commercially and competitively, 2026 presents the ideal window to make the shift.

“The upcoming season will be slightly shorter as we bridge into the new summer format, and we understand it will be a particularly busy period for everyone involved.”

“Racing through the warmer months gives us a chance to attract more fans trackside, with great weather and fewer clashes with major football seasons or other sporting events,” he added.

“It also opens the door for international riders to contest ASBK during their off-season, which can only strengthen the competition. It’s an exciting new chapter for the championship.”

2026 Australian Superbike Championship calendar (provisional)

Round 1: February 20-22, Phillip Island, VIC (WorldSBK)

Round 2: March 27-28, Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW

Round 3: May 1-3, The Bend Motorsport Park, SA

Round 4: May 29-31, Morgan Park Raceway, QLD

Round 5: June 26-28, Queensland Raceway, QLD

2026/27 Australian Superbike Championship calendar (provisional)

Round 1: October 2026, location TBA

Round 2: November 2026, The Bend Motorsport Park, SA

Round 3: December 2026, One Raceway, NSW

Round 4: January 2027, location TBA

Round 5: February 2027, Phillip Island, VIC (WorldSBK)

Round 6: March 2027, Queensland Raceway, QLD

Round 7: April 2027, The Bend Motorsport Park, SA