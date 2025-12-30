20 – Garth Tander

Garth Tander wasn’t infallible in his Bathurst 1000 win with Matt Payne, twice ending up in sticky situations early in the 161-lapper. However, he continued to prove his standing as one of the greatest Supercars drivers of a generation with his sixth Great Race win.

It was the ultimate mic drop on his storied and remarkable career spanning nearly three decades. Hats off to you, Garth.

19 – Thomas Randle

Thomas Randle was the fly in the ointment this year, twice putting his Tickford Racing Ford Mustang on the Supercars podium.

In the toughest touring car championship in the world, Randle made the inaugural Finals Series and wound up seventh at the end of it all.

18 – Cameron Waters

Cameron Waters started the 2025 season in style with three straight wins at Sydney Motorsport Park, but couldn’t maintain that speed all season long.

Those three wins were the highlight in a solid if unspectacular season that netted a Finals Series berth, but not the all-important Adelaide Grand Final appearance. He was sixth in the end.

Waters also made a NASCAR return in the Truck Series where he claimed fifth at Lime Rock Park.

17 – Anton De Pasquale

Anton De Pasquale adapted to a new team and a new car just fine in 2025.

With Team 18, he brought the squad three podium finishes and a Final Series berth that only got as far as the first round.

A whopping 22 top 10 finishes from 34 races is nothing to scoff at, but he and Team 18 will need to take a marked step forward in 2026 as the General Motors homologation team.

16 – Scott McLaughlin

Is Scott McLaughlin too high in this list? Some would argue as much after suffering his worst season since his debut in 2021. But in the ultra-competitive IndyCar landscape, McLaughlin still delivered some good results.

He came into the season among the favourites and started the season in style, taking pole position at St Petersburg. There were no wins this year, just three podium finishes in a season overshadowed by Team Penske’s attenuator controversy.

15 – Will Power

Will Power was the shining light for Team Penske in 2025.

Despite beating both his teammates, Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden, in the points, he was dropped.

Power and McLaughlin had eerily similar seasons – good, but not great. Each took three podium finishes. At least Power got a win.

Hopefully, greener pastures await Power at Andretti.

14 – Marcus Armstrong

For his third season, Marcus Armstrong made another big stride forward. On loan to Meyer Shank Racing from Chip Ganassi Racing, the Kiwi claimed his second IndyCar career podium and was consistently as quick as his more experienced teammate Felix Rosenqvist.

Armstrong ended the season in eighth, with 11 top 10 finishes from 17 races — just behind Formula 2-bound Colton Herta.

13 – Scott Dixon

Scott Dixon, and everyone else, raced in the shadow of the all-conquering Alex Palou in 2025. The Spaniard was unstoppable, never once relinquishing the series lead.

Dixon was a race winner just once this year and was third-equal for the most top five finishes – and third by the end of it all was something of a surprise, given it never really felt like the Chip Ganassi Racing driver was ever in the title picture.

The Kiwi remains ultra competitive as the rising tide of talent arrives, making a record-equalling seventh IndyCar title a tougher task with every year that passes.

12 – Nick Cassidy

Is Nick Cassidy New Zealand’s most under-rated driver?

Formula E mightn’t be the most popular series, but it remains one of the most competitive anywhere with a roster of ex-Formula 1 drivers and F1 feeder series champions.

In a season dominated by Nissan’s Oliver Rowland, Cassidy was the bridesmaid. A purple patch at the end of the 2025 season saw him go on a three-race winning run.

A slow start to the season ultimately cost him a shot at the title. However, his 2025/26 title chase has started strong with third place in Brazil.

11 – Matt Campbell

Matt Campbell walked away from 2025 an IMSA champion for the first time at the highest level, but may have wondered if there was more to be had.

The Australian took just one race win in an IMSA season defined by consistency. He and Mathieu Jaminet finished outside the top five just once and claimed six podiums in nine races.

Other highlights included third at Daytona, second at Le Mans, and a win at Circuit of the Americas in the World Endurance Championship.