The Giltrap Group, which owns the car, will bring it to the third round of the NextGen NZ Championship at Taupo Motorsport Park for the Historic GP on January 16-17.

One of its original drivers, Jonny Reid, will demonstrate the car.

It will be the first time since 2008 that the car has been driven at Taupo Motorsport Park.

“I look at it today and I can’t even fathom that it was 20 years ago,” Reid said in a recent video produced by the Giltrap Group, documenting Black Beauty’s resurrection.

“The car doesn’t look 20 years old, it’s such a timeless car and I’m just really looking forward to getting back in and sliding it around.

“Every lap I was getting more confident in putting the throttle down and just really enjoying my time out there.

“I just can’t wait for the next time to drive the car again – it’s like we have a bond.”

A1 Team New Zealand contested all four seasons of the World Cup of Motorsport.

Matt Halliday and Jonny Reid led its efforts across the first three seasons in the original Zytek-powered Dallara.

Earl Bamber and Chris van der Drift then took the reins for the final campaign in the newer, Ferrari-made car.

The upcoming HIstoric GP will be headlined by the Formula Regional Oceania Trophy.

A historic Formula Atlantic field will race for the Historic GP

Other classes include HVRA Saloons, Heritage Touring Cars, Classic Saloons, and a new Euro Class.