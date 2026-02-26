Taylor made his Carrera Cup debut in 2014, having contested select rounds of the series in almost every year since.

The forthcoming season, however, will mark the first time the team’s namesake will contest every round of the competitive one-make championship.

The last time an STM car contested every round of the series was in 2024 with Nash Morris behind the wheel, en route to eighth in the championship.

The Pro-Am class entry will sport #222 and the synonymous black and green scheme seen on Taylor’s cars across various categories.

“I feel at home in a Porsche and the later model cars, which are more aero-reliant,” said Taylor.

“They can be harder for a gentleman driver like myself to tame, but with the addition of ABS in the current Carrera Cup cars, I can hustle it and it doesn’t give me any surprises.

“What I love about Carrera Cup is the capacity to tune the car, the ability to be trained as a driver, the safety features and benefits of a factory-built race car.

“The calendar that they have put together is great. The Grand Prix and all the major Supercars rounds really tick a lot of boxes for me.

“Being a global formula and the parity across that, we’ve all got the same tools and I like that.

“I respond well to that because another driver hasn’t got different components in their car or have tuned it to the extreme. The parity is hard to argue with.”

STM continues a long-standing relationship with Ashley Seward Motorsport, who will assist in the running of the Porsche.

Taylor will be joined by 2004 Carrera Cup champion Alex Davison in a mentor and driver coaching role.

“Having guys like Alex Davison and Ash Seward running my car means that I can understand and respond to the training that I receive from them,” Taylor added.

“We all gel and communicate really well within the environment. We’re all racers at heart.”

Porsche Carrera Cup Australia is set to commence at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix on the streets of Melbourne’s Albert Park on March 5-8.