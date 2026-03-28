Harvey crossed the line first after he and McLeod dominated one hour of racing, but a late-race 10 second penalty saw Dalton and Cameron awarded victory.

The pole-sitting Mustang of McLeod and Harvey was the victim of a pre-race BoP (balance of performance) change which required the car to have more weight added, despite the car’s weight box being at capacity.

“I’m not too sure how they worked that out,” said McLeod after learning of the penalty.

“Basically, they did a BoP change and our weight box is full, but they wanted more weight in it.

“We can’t put more weight in it, because it’s full, so I’m not too sure what’s going on there, I don’t know how the other Mustangs have made weight or what’s happening.”

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McLeod and Harvey were relegated to second position ahead of the GWR Toyota Supra of Daniel Frougas.

Cameron added that the eventual penalty to the leader was known about prior to the race.

“I knew prior to the race that they were potentially going to get a penalty, which is pretty crap to be honest,” Cameron said post race.

“It’s not really a win for us, it’s a win for Mason and Cameron, they did such a great job today, and there’s nothing they can do about what the SRO and GT4 want them to do about the weight.

“I think it’s pretty crap, we’ll take the win, but it’s just disappointing for them, because they both did a great job today.”

Trouble struck rookie Caleb Paterson early in the race, as fluid began to pour from the front of the #28 Porsche through the very fast Hayshed corner.

Paterson was able to save the car after an enormous slide, but Jake Camilleri, Glenn Walker, and Bailey Love were all caught out on the fluid.

The sole safety car of the race was drawn to recover Paterson’s stricken car after he came to a stop.

Ryder Quinn and Daniel Jilesen took the Silver-Am Cup victory in fifth position outright, following several spectacular dives from Quinn during a battle with Dalton.

Nathan Callaghan and Chris Lillis took victory in the Am Cup, bringing the Method Motorsport-prepared Porsche home in 13th position.

Monochrome GT4 Australia returns on Sunday for its second and final one-hour race at 11:10am AEDT.