Feeney held off a late race charge from former Porsche Sprint Challenge champion Oscar Targett to come home just 0.7651s ahead of the Tigani Motorsport Mercedes.

Targett’s co-driver Shane Smollen fought to catch Brad Schumacher in the opening stint, battling through multiple yellow flag stoppages to catch the leading Audi.

Thomas Randle brought the Team BRM Audi home in third position after co-driver Mark Rosser recovered from a spin following contact from Elliott Schutte.

Schutte was penalised 15 seconds for the contact, with co-driver Jaxon Evans finishing in fifth position.

The first safety car was drawn on the opening lap when Steve Brooks was caught in the middle of a three wide moment with Paul Lucchitti and Renee Gracie.

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Lucchitti ended up beached in the gravel while Gracie was able to continue with minor damage.

Sprinkles of rain started to fall under the safety car, which saw Brooks and Cameron Campbell gamble and pit for wet weather tyres.

Coming to the restart, Geoff Emery spun the Volante Rosso McLaren towards the inside wall at the final corner.

Simultaneously, Sergio Pires spun from second position, tumbling to the back end of the top 10 just as the yellow flag was thrown again for the stricken McLaren.

Smollen and Schumacher traded fast laps at the front of the field on the second restart ahead of the pit stop window.

Feeney took over the Team MPC Audi in the lead with almost three seconds back to Targett.

Targett set about chasing down Feeney for the remainder of the race, closely trailed by Randle.

Feeney led home Targett and Randle, while Brendon Leitch recovered from Pries’ spin to finish fourth ahead of Evans.

Ryan Wood and Will Davison recovered to finish sixth and seventh respectively following Brooks and Gracie’s first corner incident.

Luke Youlden and Nathan Halstead took victory in the Trophy Class in ninth position.

GT World Challenge Australia returns on Sunday at 1:40pm for its final race of the weekend.