The Calder event moves back a week to November 13-15, effectively swapping dates with Supercars’ original Sandown fixture.

Supercars was forced to shift its Semi-Final due to a shuffle of horse race meetings at the multi-purpose Sandown facility.

The Melbourne Racing Club, which runs both venues, has allocated more events to Sandown while its sister Caulfield track undergoes returfing.

AASA competition director Marcos Ambrose said the Super Series date shift is about making sure fans can attend both events.

“Our primary objective when setting our AASA National calendars for 2026 was to avoid date clashes with other major national motorsport series,” he said.

“Many of our AASA competitors, teams and cars and equipment compete on these other platforms.

“Supercars moving their Sandown date created a clash.

“With the support of Calder Park Raceway and with thanks to Rowan Harman and his crew we have been able to shift our event to the following weekend.

“It actually works out perfectly for us, we feel the November 13–15 date will be well supported by our teams and competitors.”

The Sandown 500 date shift earlier this week resulted in the cancellation of the Historic Sandown event, which was scheduled for the November 7-8 weekend taken by Supercars.

The Calder Super Series event will feature the final round of the TA2 Muscle Car Series, run to a new and yet-to-be-revealed format.

Also on the card are Australian Formula Ford, Innovation Race Cars, APC Endurance Championship, Legend Cars Australia, Formula RX8 and Stock Cars Australia.