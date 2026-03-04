The five-part documentary series gives viewers an all-access view into the running of a professional motorsport team.

All eight rounds of the 2025 Carrera Cup season are covered, plus behind-the-scenes views into test days, events, and more.

The team’s driver line-up of Angelo Mouzouris, Marcos Flack, and Rodney Jane give exclusive insights into their racing lives.

Jane also offers a deep dive into his early memories of Mount Panorama with his famous father Bob, who won the Great Race on four occasions at both Phillip Island and Bathurst.

Sonic Motor Racing Services has been a mainstay of the one-make category for over two decades.

Advertisements

The team has three outright championship victories to its name, with Jane also having collected three Pro-Am crowns.



Click here to talk to the team. Align your business with the home of Australian motorsport news.

The driver line-up of Mouzouris, Flack, and Jane remains unchanged heading into 2026 as Jane pushes for a record-breaking fourth Pro-Am title.

‘Fuelling the Journey’ is live now on the Bob Jane T-Marts YouTube channel.

All five episodes can be viewed ahead of the opening round of Porsche Equity-One Carrera Cup Australia this weekend at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.