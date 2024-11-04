What was long known as the Shannons Nationals has since 2006 provided a place to race for many national categories outside of the Supercars bill.

Motorsport Australia’s move to hand over the SpeedSeries to the SRO Motorsport Group in 2025 will come with a distinct change in focus towards high-end GT classes.

That has many others national classes scrambling to piece together their 2025 calendars.

Most high-profile are the Australian Racing Group’s TCR Australia and Trans Am series, which are set to be contested across a variety of Supercars and ARG-run events.

MA on Friday also signalled support for a new Trophy Tour to give national and state-based categories an additional place to race.

Amid the moving pieces, this week’s Pirtek Poll wants to know: What’s your favourite national circuit racing category?

The poll options consist of national categories that have featured either as a support class to Supercars or on the SpeedSeries bill in 2024.