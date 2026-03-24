The 25-strong grid will be made up of 14 Pro class entries and 11 Pro-Am contenders, with nine Porsche Michelin Junior drivers.

As last year’s title contenders Jake Santalucia, Ryan Casha, and Tom Bewley graduate to Equity-One Carrera Cup this year, returning Pro drivers Hunter Robb, Kamal Mrad and Lincoln Evans will be among those fighting for championship contention.

Reigning Class B champion Daniel Quimby makes the step up to the Pro class, running the same model 991.2 Porsche as the rest of the field.

Brothers Josh and Diesel Thomas will do double Porsche duties this year, combining their respective Carrera Cup debuts with Sprint Challenge.

Among the rookie drivers this year are graduates from international open wheel racing including Jesse Lacey (US F4) and Xavier Avramides (British F4).

Advertisements

Reigning Formula Ford champion Kobi Williams, GR Cup runner-up Lincoln Taylor, and Radical Cup contender Ruari Avern will also debut at Phillip Island.

Supercheap Auto 2026 wildcard livery reveal, 9am this Saturday at Team 18’s workshop. Click here for details.

Chevrolet-linked GT outfit Johor Motor Racing will enter its first Junior Program driver, with Malaysian Hayden Kaikal joining the field in a Sonic Motor Racing Services-prepared car.

The Pro-Am class features a mix of returning drivers, including 2017 class champion Anthony Gilbertson, returning after six years away.

Former NASCAR and Super2 driver Dean Wanless makes his racing comeback after more than 20 years away from competitive racing.

A notable absentee from the Phillip Island entry list is reigning Pro-Am champion Ramu Farrell, who won two races outright last season in a historic first for the series.

Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge will be contested over six rounds, split between the Shannons SpeedSeries and Supercars Championship.

Sprint Challenge commences this weekend, March 27-29, at Phillip Island.

Full Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Round 1 Entry List