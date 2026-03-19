Both drivers are no stranger to the GT4 ranks, each having contested the Silver-Am Cup in 2025.

The duo will drive the Mustang previously campaigned by Cameron and Ryan Hansford and will graduate to the Silver Cup.

Cameron contested three rounds of GT4 Australia during the 2025 season alongside Hansford, claiming three podiums, including a win.

Cameron and Dalton are familiar with one another, currently driving for the Blanchard Racing Team in Supercars and Super2 respectively.

“GT4 is a fun category. I did a few rounds with Ryan Hansford last year, and they are just really chill, relaxed race weekends,” Cameron said.

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“The Mustang GT4 is a great car. It does everything you ask of it and it is clearly a competitive weapon.

“I’ve known Lochie for a long time. We raced karts against each other, we drove together at Garry Rogers Motorsport, and now he has started racing Super2 with BRT while I’m there as well.

“We just seem to keep following each other around, so when it came time to select a co-driver, he was my first pick.

“Our aim is to have some fun, collect a bunch of trophies and keep the Multispares Mustang up front.”

Dalton contested the 2025 GT4 Australia season aboard a Mercedes-AMG alongside fellow Tasmanian Ben Newman and visited the podium on one occasion.

“Our aim is to go for the title, but whatever happens we know we are going to enjoy doing it,” Dalton said.

“The team is a great bunch of guys who love racing, and that helps make your weekends enjoyable.

“I’m excited to join Aaron in the car too. We’ve been team-mates before, but never shared a car together, so that is going to be new.

“Our careers have progressed along similar paths over the years, even ending up at the same team at GRM together, but actually sharing the Multispares Mustang with him is something different.”

The pair are part of a reformed Multispares Racing, with more cars set to join the stable throughout the season.

A competitive field of 34 GT4 entries will be on track for the opening round at Phillip Island.

Monochrome GT4 Australia commences on March 27-29 as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries.