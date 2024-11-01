The incident occurred during a track night at the venue, where a drone was seen flying over the circuit on the main straight – an area that features large overhead powerlines.

“Sometimes, a few people really ruin it for those who are doing the right thing,” read a social media post from the circuit.

“Last night, despite multiple instructions on our policies to the pilot, and the promoter being kind enough to grant a vertical flight from the carpark, the entire track had to be shut down mid-event to remove a drone in a dangerous position.

Featured Videos

“The pilot will not gain access to our air again.

“The ARDC has a set of policies to keep our customers and staff safe. Drones cannot fly over our track, our access roads or any spectator areas.

“Only closed-circuit filming or special motorsport/insurance permits allow those cool close shots we all love. Please do the right thing.”

The circuit pointed interested parties to the media section of its website for more details.

Drones have hit the headlines in Australian motorsport before, including for bringing a short stoppage to Supercars testing at Queensland Raceway earlier this year.