The Georgia spectators roared as Elliott addressed the crowd on the front stretch following a thrilling conclusion to the 260-lap race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Elliott made the move into the first turn and washed up the road to take the air off the nose of the #6 RFK Racing Ford Mustang.

Keselowski had no help from any Ford allies, with his nearest rival Elliott’s teammate Alex Bowman in the #48 Camaro third.

It was win 20 for Elliott in the NASCAR Cup Series, which booked the #9 Chevrolet Camaro into the playoffs.

“Unbelievable. How about that? Are you kidding me? I’ve never in my life, this is unbelievable,” said Elliott.

“Thank you guys so much. What a special car. Just a huge thanks to NAPA Auto Parts and everything they do for me and to benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.”

Elliott raced with a livery and suit designed by Rhealynn Mills, who was diagnosed with metastatic osteosarcoma (bone cancer) in her right femur and both lungs in 2022 at just eight years old.

Mills said it was “pretty cool” to see her design in Victory Lane.

“Rhealynn Mills designed a fast Napa Chevrolet tonight,” said Elliott.

“It was a lot of fun. This right here is something I’ll never forget. Thank you guys, so much.

“Honestly, all the cars fell in the right place in those last couple of laps. What a crazy race, man.

“I don’t know if you all had fun, but it was wild from my seat. Glad we got to run that thing out to the end.”

CHASE ELLIOTT WINS IN ATLANTA! pic.twitter.com/EQfNV9JuNR — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 29, 2025

Shane van Gisbergen was three laps down in 24th after spinning the #88 Trackhouse Racing Camaro on the front stretch.