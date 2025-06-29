An impressive run came undone on Lap 175 of the 260-lapper when van Gisbergen copped a hit coming into the tri-oval and spun.

Running eighth, van Gisbergen was tagged by Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs in the #54 Toyota Camry.

The touch spun the #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro into the #42 Legacy Motor Club Camry of John Hunter Nemechek.

The Kiwi slid sideways across the front stretch and into the grass, bringing out the caution.

“Caught the wall a bit. A little bit of everything going on right there,” said Dale Earnhardt Jr. on commentary.

“The contact, the #54, trying to go three-wide. Just three cars trying to go into a spot where only two will fit.

“That could have been a lot bigger than it was.”

Van Gisbergen suffered damage to the left rear toe link, which forced the #88 to pit. He subsequently lost three laps to the leaders in the process.

After the caution, van Gisbergen resumed in 24th before another caution for Bubba Wallace who spun coming out of Turn 2.

Van Gisbergen downplayed his hopes of a recovery, noting damage to his car.

“Yeah, we’ve got damage to the floor,” said van Gisbergen on the radio,

“It is way loose.”

At the time of the caution, #6 RFK Racing driver Brad Keselowski led.