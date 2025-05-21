The #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro will carry its iconic white base with red and blue stripes as well as stars littered across the car.

The livery pays tribute to Sergeant Jacob S. Schmuecker, who died in Iraq in 2007 after a roadside bomb went off.

Several NASCAR teams will run tribute liveries and carry the names of fallen soldiers as part of Memorial Day weekend commemorations.

The sister #1 and #99 cars of Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez will carry distinctly American-themed liveries with red, white, and blue colour schemes.

Van Gisbergen already has one Coca-Cola 600 start to his name with Kaulig Racing in 2024 where he finished 28th.

The Coca-Cola 600 takes place on Monday, May 26 at 8am AEST.