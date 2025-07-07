Driving the #13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro, Brown was left with nowhere to go after the track got blocked.

The carnage kicked off when Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar clipped the inside wall and damaged his steering.

Out of control, he drove into the path of Austin Dillon and triggered a multi-car pile-up as the trailing pack of cars was left with nowhere to go.

Brown was among the first few cars on the scene after the blind corner and slammed into two of the parked cars.

The #13 Camaro suffered significant damage, putting it beyond repair.

“Obviously a really disappointing day,” said Brown.

“Today was a bit shit. I came around the corner. (The car ahead) moved right, didn’t see there was a crash and just locked up and couldn’t avoid it.

“So much effort goes into coming over here, being over here for two weeks, being on the simulator, a lot of effort goes into obviously getting all the sponsors onboard.

“I’d like to thank Shaw and Partners and MobileX that both supported this massively, plus all my other personal sponsors that also contributed.

“It was a massive effort coming over here. I wish we had got a better result.

“Just a tough way to end but I want to thank everyone for their support.”

Brown will quickly turn his attention back to Supercars for the NTI Townsville 500 on July 11-13 at the Reid Park Street Circuit.

There, he’ll rejoin Triple Eight Race Engineering in the #87 Red Bull Ampol Racing Chevrolet Camaro.

He currently trails teammate Will Brown by 183 points.

“I’ve got a big trip back home to get ready for Townsville,” said Brown.

“We’re hoping to have a strong weekend up there and keep that Sprint Cup championship going. Yeah, shit weekend.”

Early wreck to shake up the brackets again 😅 Watch on TNT and TruTV, and stream on HBO Max 📺 #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/J56V42VWxG — B/R Racing (@br_racing) July 6, 2025

The Townsville 500 sees a repeat of the season-opening Sydney format with a 100km race on Friday evening before two 200km races on Saturday and Sunday.