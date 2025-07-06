In a straight shootout with his JR Motorsports teammate Connor Zilisch, the Kiwi stole the lead on the second-to-last lap.

Zilisch led the field to green but van Gisbergen got his nose up the inside into Turn 1 and used all the available room.

Zilisch brushed the wall out of Turn 1 and had to fend off Sheldon Creed and Austin Hill.

The young gun tried to fight back but van Gisbergen held sway.

It marked his second straight Xfinity Series win after triumphing a year ago with Kaulig Racing in the #88 Chevrolet Camaro.

More to come.