The Trackhouse Racing driver battled to 32nd, which stood in stark contrast to his efforts earlier this year where he was 20th.

It marked the ninth time this season the #88 has been classified outside of the top 30.

The wretched run dumped van Gisbergen from sixth in the Playoffs standings going into Darlington to being the first driver above the cut-off line in 12th at plus three.

Van Gisbergen came to Darlington foreshadowing a good result as one of his favourite ovals on the calendar.

However, it was far from enjoyable. During the race, van Gisbergen complained that it was the tightest car he’d evee been given.

He pleaded with his team to take a swing at the set-up, but elected against it to avoid going a lap down.

Van Gisbergen ended up losing two laps anyway after an ill-timed caution, coupled with a decision to run a one-stop strategy as opposed to a two-stop that almost everyone else ran.

“The caution came out at the wrong time, but we just had nothing anyway,” said van Gisbergen.

“Whatever was different from yesterday, the car was horrible.

“They tried everything they could, but we couldn’t make it better, and I couldn’t find a way to make speed.”

Van Gisbergen was so frustrated during the race that he asked to be coached through it.

“I was losing my shit inside the car,” van Gisbergen chuckled.

“It’s a shame. I had reasonable hopes. We ran good here in the spring, and our cars are getting better. I just felt helpless out there.”

Two races remain in the Round of 16 at Gateway and Bristol. The former is an oval he’s never been to.

After Bristol, the bottom four drivers will be eliminated. As it stands, Joey Logano is the first of those ahead of Austin Dillon, Alex Bowman, and Josh Berry.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway takes place on Monday, September 8 at 5am AEST.

