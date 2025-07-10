Perkins made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut on the streets of Chicago, where he stunned category regulars by qualifying fifth.

The Supercars co-driver had never driven the #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Supra before the street race.

In a day dominated by JR Motorsports driver Shane van Gisbergen, Perkins was unable to show his full potential after being wrecked out of the race just a few minutes in.

Nevertheless, the Australian had reason to be optimistic, based on his practice and qualifying pace.

Speaking with Speedcafe after the race, Perkins said NASCAR had always been a dream of his but that the opportunity had never materialised.

“I first came over and had a look at NASCAR in 2008 and watched Marcos Ambrose,” said Perkins.

“I’ve always said I’d love to live in Hawaii, race the Supercars endurance races, race a couple of NASCAR road courses, and do something in Japan, but it’s never unfortunately happened.

“I’m under no illusions of where I’m at in my driving career — but to get this opportunity, especially thanks to Shaw and Partners and Earl Evans, it’s just unbelievable.

“To show that we’re competitive on the world stage is a nice feeling, but race results are what counts, and we didn’t get that.

“I’m just so grateful. I’ve spent a lifetime chasing sponsors and chasing opportunities and you never give up in life. So whilst I am getting on in age, I’m still in my 30s, I feel like I’ve got a little bit left to give as a driver.

“I’m certainly not planning on moving the family to America or anything like that, but I’d love a couple more opportunities to do something like this.”

While the likes of Will Brown and Cameron Waters have dabbled in the Cup Series over the last two years, Perkins said his interest remains in the second division.

“I don’t know if I’m that interested in the Cup Series. I’m a Super2 guy in Australia and an Xfinity guy here in the United States. I know where my limitations are, but you never say never,” he said.

“We’ve formed a great relationship now with Joe Gibbs, and I hope that we can put a race result together at Portland and then it makes opportunities moving forward a lot easier. Just really grateful at the moment and hopefully it’s not the last time we’re in NASCAR.”

Perkins’ cameo at Chicago was a bonus opportunity alongside a pre-planned Portland debut.

After Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs elected to focus on the Cup Series, the door opened for Perkins to hop into the Xfinity Series car early.

The 38-year-old is already eager to get to Portland on August 31 (AEST) and put together a performance representative of his ability.

“I think the two best teams in pit lane are Joe Gibbs Racing and JR Motorsports, so I think we’re going to have a good car again and we’ve just got to quickly learn the track,” Perkins said,

“I’m still hoping to maybe get over there in a TA2 car and learn the track, but even if I don’t now, at least I know the car, I know the team, and they kind of know me.

“We worked incredibly hard behind the scenes to put this together and I did 250 laps in in the sims. I did five race distances in three days just to get prepared for it.

“The guys, I think they could see that I was pretty committed to the program and it was nice to just repay them.

“Portland is certainly in one now that without the Cup Series guys there – without Shane coming along because they’re in Darlington – we’ll be looking to be in on the front row for sure.”