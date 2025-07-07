The Trackhouse Racing driver came to Chicago tied with Australia’s Marcos Ambrose, Mexico’s Daniel Suarez, and Colombia’s Juan Pablo Montoya for Cup Series wins with two apiece.

The list is an exclusive one with Mario Andretti (Italy) and the late Earl Ross (Canada) the only other foreign-born drivers to win – each with a solitary victory to their names.

Now, the Kiwi is a three-time Cup Series race winner.

Speaking post-race, van Gisbergen paid tribute to Trackhouse Racing team owner Justin Marks, who gave him his first start with the Project91 program in 2023.

“Yeah, that’s a very special stat,” van Gisbergen said.

“That’s why I’m here, I guess. Justin took a massive chance on me to bring me over, and as I’ve said many times, these races are like a holiday to me.

“It’s the ovals where I’m really focused on getting better and better. I come here and there’s no stress.

“People probably think there’s more stress and expectation on us, but I kind of just get excited by it and love driving.

“It’s the ovals where I know I’m getting better. I’m not stressed about it and I’m not forcing it, but I love trying to progress and get better and better.

“But yeah, to be a foreigner here, there’s not many of us who have broken into the sport and stayed here for too long, and pretty cool to be here, that’s for sure.”

Van Gisbergen’s third win came at the scene of his NASCAR breakout in downtown Chicago that put him on the path towards going full-time in the stock car series.

As it stands, the likelihood of Chicago returning to the Cup Series schedule in 2026 is slim.

San Diego has been reported as an alternative to Chicago with another street circuit in the pipeline.

Chicago could still retain a date, albeit at the Chicagoland Speedway. However, that venue is in need of a restoration.

“I’ve said that a few times this week. This joint, it’s changed my life,” said van Gisbergen.

“I didn’t have any plans to do more NASCAR races when I first came over here, and I never thought I’d be in NASCAR full time.

“It’s pretty special here, some good memories, and some good races. I love the track. It’s a cool place to come to.

“You feel a nice vibe. You feel a good vibe in the mornings walking to the track with the fans. It’s pretty unique like that.

“I enjoy it. I hope it stays next year. But as the guys were saying when I arrived, I’m biased.

“Obviously I love street circuits, but if we go to a new place, I’m all for that as well.”

Van Gisbergen will have another good chance at victory in just a weeks time at Sonoma on Monday, July 14.